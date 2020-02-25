How coaches, GMs are reacting to Tom Brady's free agency at NFL Scouting Combine

The future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a hot topic at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

This event gives teams a great opportunity to scout the best players in the upcoming NFL Draft in both on-field and off-the-field settings. However, amid all of the talk about the next generation of star quarterbacks, a 42-year-old veteran also looms large.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady is able to test the free agent market in March for the first time in his career. He's arguably the greatest player in pro football history, and even at this later stage of his career, he'd still be an upgrade at quarterback for many teams.

Here's a look at how head coaches and general managers of teams that could be potential landing spots for Brady in free agency are reacting to questions about the six-time Super Bowl champion's future.

Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers, after 15 years of being the starting quarterback of the Chargers, will test free agency and not return to the franchise. This situation opens the door for the Chargers to bring in a veteran like Brady or use the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to find a franchise quarterback.



Chargers coach Anthony Lynn asked about Tom Brady rumors: I don't know. Just rumors. All options on the table for us though. pic.twitter.com/QnPJ1Fl8DE — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 25, 2020

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on if he wants a mobile quarterback: "I prefer a winning quarterback. You don't need to be mobile. I believe that guy in New England won a lot. He's not very mobile." 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cgkEGtCHgH — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 25, 2020

Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers could be in the market for a quarterback with starter Jameis Winston hitting free agency. Winston became the first player to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in the same season in 2019.



Story continues

Asked for examples of NFL quarterbacks he'd pick up the phone for in free agency, Bruce Arians said "Tom Brady. Philip (Rivers) is another guy. We'll see." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 25, 2020

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins aren't close to being a Super Bowl contender, but they do have almost $90 million in salary cap space at their disposal. Brady also knows Flores well from their many years together in New England.



Brian Flores on Tom Brady potentially signing with the Dolphins: "I agree with (owner Stephen Ross) as far as ‘Why would he want to come to Miami?' I do. I'll leave it at that."



Said Ryan Fitzpatrick did a great job this season.



— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 25, 2020

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

The Titans are a popular landing spot pick for Brady, but Tennessee might not even need a quarterback if it re-signs Ryan Tannehill. He's set to become a free agent after leading the Titans to a 7-3 finish in the regular season and a run to the AFC Championship Game that included upset wins over the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.



My exchange w/ Mike Vrabel:



- Discussion in Boston that Titans would be a good fit for Brady.



Vrabel: "Why would you say that's a great fit, I'm just curious?"



- Win now. Good weapons. Good line. Knows the coach.



Vrabel: "We were 9-7. I know a lotta players in the league..." pic.twitter.com/C7Um8GVxoX















— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 25, 2020

...more Vrabel: "I think when you look at players that are still under contract, it's important for us to... understand there's a timeframe to have those conversations." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 25, 2020

John Elway (general manager), Denver Broncos

Drew Lock was pretty impressive to end the 2019 campaign, so it makes sense for the Broncos to build on that success entering his sophomore season. He has the potential to be a franchise QB.



Asked John Elway if he and the Broncos would ever be interested in Tom Brady if Brady was interested in them.



"We'd always talk to him, but I think we're happy with what we have in Drew."



Drew Lock going into his second season in Denver. Started five games in ‘19. Won four. pic.twitter.com/ooN0oCJEbj







— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 25, 2020

Chris Ballard (general manager), Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer signed through next season.



Chris Ballard on Brady potentially playing in a different uniform in 2020: "I'm not gonna comment. Great career, though." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 25, 2020





How coaches, GMs are reacting to Tom Brady's free agency at NFL Scouting Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston