Coaches Corner: Jeremy Johnson's impact as the Montgomery Catholic football QB coach

Jeremy Johnson summed it simply, "We got a tough task ahead of of this season, but we'll be prepared."

Entering his third season on the sidelines as the quarterbacks coach for Montgomery Catholic, the former Auburn football quarterback is impacting the future stars of the game with his offensive expertise.

Last season, Johnson complemented a coaching staff that led the Knights to the 2023 Class 4A state championship. Moving up to the 5A classification in the updated AHSAA region alignments, the Knights will be playing against some of the best programs in the state.

Johnson views this as a building block for the program and trusts the plan head coach Kirk Johnson has for the entire staff.

"Here at Montgomery Catholic, some people want to discredit our success because we played 3A & 4A competition," Johnson said. "We're entering this season with the mindset that we can compete with any team with the talent and coaches we have. All the hard work and adjustments this coaching staff has made will have us ready and we're accepting the challenge."

Pivoting into the coaching realm, the former high school U.S. Army All-American and Mr. Football winner is using his knowledge of the game to add on to the Montgomery Catholic football culture. Not only does he want to elevate his status as a coach one day, but continue to be an influence to the next generation of college athletes.

Future of Catholic's offense

Johnson joined Montgomery Catholic's coaching staff in the fall of 2022 coming in as a running backs coach. He switched to quarterbacks last season, working with Caleb McCreary, who etched his name into Alabama high school record books in 2023.

McCreary finished with 31 total regular season touchdowns with 1,274 passing yards and 727 rushing yards in his senior season. This qualified him as a nominee for the Class 4A Back of the year at the upcoming Mr. Football banquet. A ceremony where his position's coach was also honored at 12 years ago.

With McCreary moving on to play at Troy University, Johnson spoke on the upcoming quarterback battle the Knights will have this upcoming spring.

"We are in a quarterback situation right now where we have rising junior JJ Williams who served as an athlete for us and he can play anywhere on the field," Johnson said. "We have a rising ninth grader that's got a high ceiling and high potential to be a dominant four/five star prospect in this area. We are just going to let those two battle it from the spring all they up to the fall. And as coaches we'll make the best decision for the team."

"My main message to the next guy up is that they're not playing to fill anyones shoes. You have an entire defense coming back and you won't have to do too much. Just do what you're coached to do and let the game come to you."

Coaching Ceiling & Kirk Johnson's influence

Since 2019 Johnson has bounced around several places coaching here in the River Region. He was a head coach for two years on the middle school level before making the transition to high school, with stops at Park Crossing and his Alma Mater Carver.

With the goal of one day becoming a high school football head coach, Johnson has leaned on Catholic's head coach Kirk Johnson as a mentor and guide for his career.

"Coach [Kirk Johnson] is definitely putting me in the position to be a head coach one day. He is teaching me well," Johnson said. He has me in his back pocket and he is preparing me for that next step in my journey."

"The way he got the community and school to truly believe in his vision is inspiring. From kids wanting to come play for him to coaches wanting to come and coach with him. You rarely find people like him, he's always gonna give his all and hold everyone accountable to the culture built here at Catholic."

Montgomery Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson presents the championship trophy to his players after they defeated Cherokee County High School in the AHSAA Class 4A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Impact on the community

Johnson's football career from high school to Auburn served as a precedent for the modern era of River Region football players. Now as a pillar in Alabama high school football history, Johnson want to use his coaching platform as a way of giving back to the community.

"Most of these kids watched me play growing up," Johnson said. "Having a relatable relationship with these players has allowed them to ask me questions about anything, and I can share my past experiences with them so they can learn from my shortcomings. I'm fortunate to be in this position to be able to relay my message on playing at the high school and college level. Giving back to the kids is the most important thing to me, and I ultimately want to give them the chance to play at the next level."

Montgomery Catholic's spring game is scheduled for May. 17 and will be open for fans to attend.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Coaches Corner: Jeremy Johnson's impact on players at Montgomery Catholic