Coaches Corner: Holtville athletics brings on Cory Lee as new head coach and AD

A new era has begun at Holtville High School as it will bring on Cory Lee as the new Athletics Director and Head Football Coach.

After being approved by the Elmore County Board of Education on Tuesday night, Lee introduced himself to some of the athletes he'll be working with at Holtville on Wednesday.

"I have a couple more weeks before I'll be over here full-time. But it was exciting going over there and meeting with the football team and some of the other athletics," Lee said.

Lee is taking over for Jason Franklin, who coached the Bulldogs for the last seven years. Franklin finished 37-39 during his tenure. Once the job was posted back in December, Lee said he knew this was an opportunity he had to act on quickly.

"They posted the job right before Christmas time and I have interviewed for head coaching jobs in previous years so it has been on my radar," Lee said. "My wife and I knew we wanted to stay in this area so this was a perfect opportunity. My goals for the program aligned with what they were looking for in their next coach/AD so now it's time to get things started."

Please help us welcome our new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Cory Lee! pic.twitter.com/tpBWO8bpEv — Holtville Football (@HoltvilleFB) January 23, 2024

Succesful Stops/Community reactions

Last season Lee served as the defensive coordinator for Pike Road on head coach Granger Shook's staff. The Patriots advanced to the Class 6A semifinals last season finishing 11-3. He has also served as the defensive coordinator for Baldwin County and Pinson Valley. In addition, Lee had two different coaching stints at Prattville.

During his time at Pinson Valley, he was a part of the 2020 Class 6A State Championship team that was headlined by University of Alabama alum Kool-Aid McKinstry on defense. Last season with the Patriots, he coached four-star Auburn commit Malik Blocton; who was named the Montgomery Advertiser's Class 5A-7A player of the year.

"It's been nothing but support and humbling to see that many people has shown love and are pulling for my family and I," Lee said. "It's exciting and I will enjoy this today. However, the real work is about to begin and that's where I'm shifting my focus to."

Congrats to a Lion Legend. Lion Nation is proud of you, Coach Lee https://t.co/sMuPBJQWZ0 — Prattville Lions (@prattvillelions) January 24, 2024

Thank you @CoryBLee for coaching our Patriots this past year! https://t.co/Tp14xgK2fO — Pike Road Football (@pikeroadFB) January 24, 2024

Future of Holtville Athletics

With a successful coaching pedigree in his DNA, Lee wants to have an immediate impact at Holtville and have success in every sport. Wednesday he set the tempo early doing burpees with the football team for early observations heading into the spring.

"I got in there Wednesday and we did some burpees just to get some things aligned," Lee said. "For me to ensure success it starts with discipline. It's not just going to be running or extra work, but that is just who we are and that is going to be our standard. We are going to live by the quote the little things matter and if you're not ready to do the little things the big things will never come."

Lee expects his team to play fast and physical on Friday nights, and he said he believes his defense will have the opportunity to create takeaways.

"We are going to be playing a physical brand of football and we really want to pound that into the guys during the spring months," Lee said. "I'm gonna tell our guys on defense, there is a takeaway at the end of every play. Even if you have to chase someone from behind if you show up aggressively big plays happen that way. That is going to be the pillar of our program — a high energy football team.

"Off the field, I just want to be involved with all our athletes. With this football team especially, I want to teach them the ways of growing into a young man and future head of a household. These aspects of life will help translate to building a well respected program."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

