New coaches and contract extension: key days for Juventus, Milan and Inter

While Simone Inzaghi’s agent is expected to meet with Inter to continue contract talks today, Juventus will announce Thiago Motta, and Milan will confirm Paulo Fonesca’s appointment on Thursday.

We have entered a key phase for the top three Serie A clubs in 20234-24: Inter, Milan and Juventus.

Bianconeri and Rossoneri will appoint their new head coaches for 2024-25 in the coming hours, while defending champions Inter will resume talks with Inzaghi’s agent, Tullio Tinti, hoping to finalise a two-year contract extension.

Multiple sources, including Goal.com and Il Corriere dello Sport, claim Juventus will announce Thiago Motta’s appointment today, Wednesday, June 12, after the ex-Italy international signed a three-year contract with the Bianconeri on Tuesday.

At the same time, Milan are expected to confirm Fonseca’s appointment tomorrow, Thursday, June 13, and the official announcement could be made directly by club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will hold his first press conference as a RedBird advisor on Thursday.

Inter, Milan and Juventus rivals Napoli appointed Antonio Conte last week, Lazio hired Marco Baroni, while Atalanta and Roma confirmed Gian Piero Gasperini and Daniele De Rossi for 2024-25.