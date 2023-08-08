Coaches Confidential: Who's the top Southwest Florida offensive football player entering 2023?

What do Southwest Florida football coaches think about various topics affecting their sport?

We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them thought-provoking questions in a new series called, "Coaches Confidential." We tried to vary topics so coaches could give their insight on area players and coaches, places they'll play, and challenges they'll face. The answers are anonymous answers for max honesty will appear throughout the 2023 season.

Coaches across the area were asked these questions during football media days during the first week of August.

Today's question: Who is Southwest Florida's best offensive player entering the 2023 high school football season and why?

Here are the top responses and comments:

Niko Boyce, Barron Collier QB

Barron Collier Cougars quarterback Niko Boyce (14) lowers his shoulder and powers past a defender for a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of a spring football game against the Southridge Spartans at Barron Collier High School in Naples on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The Cougars quarterback transferred to Naples High after his freshman season but has transferred back to Barron Collier for his junior year.

"Niko, because he's dangerous."

"I mean, that's a kid as a defensive coach, I mean, how do you defend him? What do you do?"

Brody Graham, Barron Collier WR

Barron Collier sophomore Brody Graham

Graham caught 32 passes for 605 yards for an 18.9-yard per catch average and 9 TD in 2022.

"He doesn't light it up but he catches the ball so I think he's someone that you're gonna have to get ready for."

Lazaro Rogers, East Lee RB

East Lee County High School’s Lazaro Rogers (5) runs the ball during their game against Mariner High School for a Friday night football match-up, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo/Chris Tilley)

Rogers averaged nearly 162 yards per game rushing for Gateway Charter last season.

"I'm gonna say Lazaro Rogers from East Lee, he is a beast."

Shawn Simeon, Naples RB

Naples running back Shawn Simeon (5) at an early season 2023 Golden Eagles practice.

The junior will get the chance to be the lead back as Power Five teammates Isaiah Augustave and Kendrick Raphael have moved on to college.

"Naples got a little running back I know. They always have a running back. I think they got a machine down there to clone people. You know, (Naples coach) Rick (Martin) got a machine down there."

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot QB

Verot quarterback Carter Smith rushes in for a touchdown against the Frostproof defense. The Bishop Verot High School Vikings hosted the Frostproof High School Bulldogs in a football regional final showdown Friday, November 25, 2022 in Fort Myers. Verot won the matchup 21-39 and will advance to the state semifinals for first time since 1994.

Smith set Lee County season passing and TD records as a sophomore in 2022.

"Is that a joke? Carter's the best player, he's the best player in the area. He's the real deal."

"Take your pick with Bishop Verot? Who do you want to talk about? You know what I mean? Carter, the quarterback, the running back to the 5 million receivers that they have. Yeah. Bishop Verot's offense."

"He is a QB talent that is different. His arm talent and athleticism at the position are unmatched in this area if not the state."

"Every coach in the area wishes he was their quarterback and if they don’t, they’re lying. He’s a true dual threat, and I had a buddy who coached him in travel baseball who said he's an even better person off the field which is getting harder and harder to find."

"The best player period is Carter Smith. There's no question. He can do it all."

"I haven't seen a throw he couldn't make. He's just confident. He's already proven that he's really, really good, and he's just gotten bigger, faster, stronger."

"He brings a different swagger and element to that team."

Trannon Villarreal, Immokalee QB

Immokalee quarterback Trannon Villarreal is tackled as he throws during the district title game against Gulf Coast at Immokalee High in Immokalee Friday evening, October 28, 2022. Photo by Darron R. Silva/Special to the Naples Daily News

The junior burst onto the scene in 2022, throwing for 1,266 yards and 9 TDs and rushing for 893 yards and 9 TDs.

"He can throw a ball. He can beat you with his arm and his legs. And when you put those two things together it becomes really difficult."

"Last season ... he made some things hard on us. You know, I think he was a little faster than we thought, a little quicker."

