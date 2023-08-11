Coaches Confidential: Who's the most underrated Southwest Florida football player entering 2023?
What do Southwest Florida football coaches think about various topics affecting their sport?
We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them thought-provoking questions in a new series called, "Coaches Confidential." We tried to vary topics so coaches could give their insight on area players and coaches, places they'll play, and challenges they'll face. The answers are anonymous answers for max honesty will appear throughout the 2023 season.
Coaches across the area were asked these questions during football media days during the first week of August.
Today's question: Who is Southwest Florida's most underrated player entering the 2023 high school football season?
Here are the top responses and comments:
Tavian Cook, Gateway WR
"I don't think there is a DB in the area that can cover Tavian one on one, he is too freakishly athletic."
Cole Cooke, Riverdale OL
"He has the size. I just think he's overlooked. I think he can really play. He's a 6-8, 6-9 tackle that can play that's big, fast, strong, and got good feet, and I think he should be on a little bit more radars than what he is."
Riley DeRemer, Bonita Springs RB
"He was overshadowed by Josiah (Sessler). He's stronger than Josiah Sessler. He's faster than Josiah Sessler. So he brings something to the table that Josiah didn't, and I love Josiah. ... Because he hasn't been that RB1 yet, and nobody knows that, I think he's going to make a statement this year."
"I think he's a good player for their system and what they do."
Andre Devine, North Fort Myers RB
"Andre Devine is a hell of a running back. He was injured last year so a lot of people aren't talking about him, but he's a kid with the ball in his hands is electric."
Bryce Duross, North Fort Myers QB
"He has only played QB for 12 months and has made an impact on the field with his arm and with his legs. You must respect the player he has become."
Brody Graham, Barron Collier WR
"I don't think Brody gets the credit that he really deserves. He was the leading receiver in Southwest Florida last year. I mean, he was really good.
Evan Hermanson, Gulf Coast LB
"That son of a gun is always in the right place and makes tackles and makes plays."
Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers RB
"I think he's special. Great vision. Ran behind a really young line last year. I believe he will be one of the top rushers in the area in 2023."
Justin Lewis, Mariner ATH
"He is a physical freak with ball skills on both sides of the ball."
Chris McFoley, Fort Myers QB
"I think Chris McFoley is a better quarterback ... than people give him credit for. I think he's going to have a really good senior year. He's a really good football player."
Kelby Tyre, Dunbar CB
"He's a lockdown corner, he can play the nickel, he can play inside the box, outside backer, he can go at receiver and get it done as well so he's a guy I think that the end of this year people are gonna be like, whoa."
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers WR
"Madrid Tucker is able to change a game in so many ways. He won't put up inflated numbers with a balanced offense but will always be a big play waiting to happen."
Justin White, South Fort Myers WR
"Great hands and routes, gives every team's DBs problems."
This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Coaches Confidential: SWFL football coaches name the most underrated player for 2023