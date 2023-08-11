Coaches Confidential: Who's the most underrated Southwest Florida football player entering 2023?

What do Southwest Florida football coaches think about various topics affecting their sport?

We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them thought-provoking questions in a new series called, "Coaches Confidential." We tried to vary topics so coaches could give their insight on area players and coaches, places they'll play, and challenges they'll face. The answers are anonymous answers for max honesty will appear throughout the 2023 season.

Coaches across the area were asked these questions during football media days during the first week of August.

Today's question: Who is Southwest Florida's most underrated player entering the 2023 high school football season?

Here are the top responses and comments:

Tavian Cook, Gateway WR

Tavian Cook, Gateway, Basketball, All-Area, Winter 2022-2023

"I don't think there is a DB in the area that can cover Tavian one on one, he is too freakishly athletic."

Cole Cooke, Riverdale OL

Riverdale's Cole Cooke is a member of the 2023 News-Press and Naples Daily News Big 15 recruits.

"He has the size. I just think he's overlooked. I think he can really play. He's a 6-8, 6-9 tackle that can play that's big, fast, strong, and got good feet, and I think he should be on a little bit more radars than what he is."

Riley DeRemer, Bonita Springs RB

Bonita Springs wide receiver Riley Deremer makes a run for a positive gain.Bonita Springs visited Ida Baker for a week 2 high school football showdown Thursday, September 1, 2022.

"He was overshadowed by Josiah (Sessler). He's stronger than Josiah Sessler. He's faster than Josiah Sessler. So he brings something to the table that Josiah didn't, and I love Josiah. ... Because he hasn't been that RB1 yet, and nobody knows that, I think he's going to make a statement this year."

"I think he's a good player for their system and what they do."

Andre Devine, North Fort Myers RB

Andre Devine of North Fort Myers High School football tries to break for a run against Port Charlotte during the first half of a high school spring game at North Fort Myers on May 19, 2023.

"Andre Devine is a hell of a running back. He was injured last year so a lot of people aren't talking about him, but he's a kid with the ball in his hands is electric."

Bryce Duross, North Fort Myers QB

North Fort Myers quarterback Gabriel Duross rushes for a touchdown. The Barron Collier Cougars visited the North Fort Myers Red Knights Friday, November 11, 2022 for a quarterfinal playoff game. North Fort Myers dominated the game and finished with a score of 13-49.

"He has only played QB for 12 months and has made an impact on the field with his arm and with his legs. You must respect the player he has become."

Brody Graham, Barron Collier WR

Barron Collier Cougars wide receiver Brody Graham (1) stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the second quarter of a spring football game against the Southridge Spartans at Barron Collier High School in Naples on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

"I don't think Brody gets the credit that he really deserves. He was the leading receiver in Southwest Florida last year. I mean, he was really good.

Evan Hermanson, Gulf Coast LB

Gulf Coast football player Evan Hermanson

"That son of a gun is always in the right place and makes tackles and makes plays."

Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers RB

South Fort Myers Victor Jenkins tries to break out of the tackle by Fort Myer's Cash Ellinger during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Fort Myers.

"I think he's special. Great vision. Ran behind a really young line last year. I believe he will be one of the top rushers in the area in 2023."

Justin Lewis, Mariner ATH

Justin Lewis of Mariner rushes for positive yardage. The Mariner Tritons visited the Cape Coral High School Seahawks Thursday, October 27, 2022 in a rivalry matchup.

"He is a physical freak with ball skills on both sides of the ball."

Chris McFoley, Fort Myers QB

Chris McFoley, senior quarterback, practices passing drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season.

"I think Chris McFoley is a better quarterback ... than people give him credit for. I think he's going to have a really good senior year. He's a really good football player."

Kelby Tyre, Dunbar CB

Dunbar’s Kelby Tyre reacts after almost intercepting a catch over Naples’ Keliyjah Williams in the second quarter. Dunbar upset Naples 14-7.

"He's a lockdown corner, he can play the nickel, he can play inside the box, outside backer, he can go at receiver and get it done as well so he's a guy I think that the end of this year people are gonna be like, whoa."

Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers WR

"Madrid Tucker is able to change a game in so many ways. He won't put up inflated numbers with a balanced offense but will always be a big play waiting to happen."

Justin White, South Fort Myers WR

Justin White of South Fort Myers makes a catch against Gulf Coast on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at South Fort Myers High School.

"Great hands and routes, gives every team's DBs problems."

