Coaches confidential: How well do Tennessee football, Vanderbilt recruit Nashville, who is top competition?

Many Tennessee high school football players will take part in National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The college recruiting process can be both rewarding and challenging. Some NCAA coaching staffs are more highly regarded than others when it comes to how they conduct their business with high school players and coaches.

We asked Nashville area high school coaches to speak anonymously on that topic for our Coaches Confidential series.

What is one college football recruiting staff that recruits the Nashville area the right way and why? And who is doing it wrong and why?

“Tennessee, and I’m not a Vols fan. They’ve sent four different coaches to our school, including Josh Heupel. We’ve only had one Power 5 recruit during that time and three of the coaches came after he graduated.”

“I will highlight something awesome that Heupel does. He sent us a picture from picture day of both of our rostered players with him and a nice message. He gets it. The FCS schools in this state do a great job overall as well considering their time and budget constraints. Those that do it wrong have one thing in common: They don't talk to head coaches and position coaches and work only through the ‘trainers’ that are getting paid by the athletes in most cases.”

“Vandy and Tennessee have both been great with Coach (Clark) Lea and Huepel. Both have guys in here and are easy to work with. Chris Marve (Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, former Vandy player) is one of the best we have had come through.”

“Tennessee seems to cherry pick around the Nashville area. Why on earth is Vanderbilt not at every single private school in the state telling them to come be a Commodore?”

“Vandy recruits Nashville the right way. Their coaches are present on our campuses and they are signing more local recruits.”

“Wisconsin, Clemson, and Alabama have been impressive on the recruiting trail. Anyone you speak with in their programs are detailed, organized, attentive, and personable. They know your players, your program and you. The ones doing it wrong are the guys throwing out hundreds of offers, never taking time to talk to the high school coach and sending 50 mailers to 30 kids on your roster, most of whom they aren’t even recruiting.”

“Virginia Tech, UConn, Michigan, Tennessee and Vandy."

“Navy has done a good job. Ashley Ingram has been the most consistent recruiter I have seen. He really sells the players on the next 40 years of their future. LSU does a good job with Will Redmond and Joe Sloan, they are as good as it gets when being intentional, authentic, and truly caring for the players they are recruiting … Even when Larry (Smith, Memphis receivers coach) was at UAB and Jacksonville State, he always did a great job recruiting our guys. At Virginia Tech, with Chris Marve being a Nashville guy, he has always recruited the state well and is very personable.”

“Tennessee State (is not very present). We will see more out-of-state HBCUs on our campus than we will TSU.”

“I think (Austin Peay) does a good job recruiting the area and giving in-state kids a good chance to play. I wish TSU would provide more opportunities for the Nashville area kids; it would boost ticket sales If they recruited more inner-city talent.”

“Wrong way: Tennessee State. They have yet to be at our school and visit. Lindsey Wilson, Bethel, Georgetown College and Tennessee are here every cycle and at least text if they cannot be here and check in on the staff.”

“Ryan Silverfield and Larry Smith at Memphis are two that have always done a fantastic job recruiting Nashville.”

“Unfortunately I think Middle Tennessee State and Tennessee State do not recruit the area well, at all. They are not present and do not make much attempt to communicate with me or our athletes.”

“Locally, Austin Peay is very good. Nationally, Princeton (is good). Not very good: UT-Martin, UT-Chattanooga and MTSU.”

