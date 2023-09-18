Coaches Confidential: Who was the toughest player to game-plan against?

There has certainly been no shortage of stellar players in Iowa high school football over the years. The state has produced a many great Division I athletes at a number of positions, particularly on the offensive line and on defense.

This is our latest installment of Coaches Confidential, a series in which high school coaches answer questions with anonymity related to the ins and outs of their jobs.

This week, we asked Iowa high school football coaches, mostly from the Des Moines metro area, who the toughest player was that they have had to game-plan against.

Here are their answers (listed in alphabetical order):

Pat Angerer, Bettendorf linebacker (2004 grad)

Before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts and the Big Ten’s leading tackler in 2009 for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angerer was a terror in high school football for the Bulldogs at linebacker.

“Lined up wherever he wanted and did what he wanted,” one coach said.

Cooper DeJean, OABCIG utility player (2020)

OABCIG's Cooper Dejean (1) points to the Falconss cheering section after they defeated Van Meter 33-26 in the Class 1A state championship game on Nov. 20, 2020, in Cedar Falls.

DeJean is a standout defensive back for the Hawkeyes now, and he was a do-it-all utility player for OABCIG just a couple of years ago. In his senior season for the Falcons, DeJean passed for 35 touchdowns, ran for 24 scores and hauled in three interceptions on the way to a Class 1A state title.

“He was the most athletic player we've ever faced and on top of that, he was an extremely smart football player on both offense and defense. You just kind of hoped on every snap that you'd be able to somewhat contain him because you knew he could make a play at any moment that would be a game changer,” one coach said.

“We have faced several really good players (Hunter Dekkers, Tyson Kooima, etc.), but Cooper was No. 1 toughest player without question because he did so much and affected the game offensively, defensively and on special teams.”

Tim Dwight, Iowa City High utility player (1993)

Dwight was an electric kick returner and utility player on offense during his career, which included 10 years in the NFL. He is one of two Iowa City High players to be mentioned by coaches.

“No player I have seen in high school football was as electric as Tim Dwight., He could singlehandedly take over a game whether from an offense or special teams standpoint. One of the single-best games I have witnessed was when City High led by Tim Dwight took on Bettendorf led by Tavian Banks. What a game with two terrific high school players that would go on and have careers at the University of Iowa and NFL,” one coach said

Dawson Forgy, Winterset running back (2021)

Winterset's Dawson Forgy carries the ball during a Class 4A state semifinal against Xavier on Nov. 11, 2021, in Cedar Falls.

Forgy had an incredibly productive career for the Huskies, running for more than 4,000 yards and recording 70 touchdowns. He now plays for Wayne State College in Nebraska.

“Ability to score anytime he touched the ball. Tough, fast and elusive. Extremely patient runner,” one coach said.

TJ Hockenson, Chariton tight end (2015)

TJ Hockenson played at Chariton High School and the University of Iowa. He's currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Another Hawkeye to make the list, the Chariton product posted 1,219 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 2015 before becoming the highest-paid tight end in the NFL this season. One coach in our Confidential put it very simply why he was so difficult to defend.

“Size, athleticism and hands.”

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High linebacker (2022)

Iowa’s Ben Kueter stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day on Aug. 11.

Iowa fans have a reason to be excited for the future on the gridiron and the mat for the former Little Hawkeyes star. Kueter had an undefeated career in high school wrestling, winning four state titles. His play in football was equally impressive, succeeding on offense and defense.

“He could do it all on both sides of the ball,” one coach said.

Allen Lazard, Urbandale wide receiver (2013)

A former Iowa State Cyclone and current NFL player, Lazard was a special talent for the J-Hawks. Playing at defensive back and wide receiver, he dominated the air on both sides of the ball before becoming a consistent threat in the NFL.

“Couldn't throw near him, couldn't punt to him, couldn't cover him,” one coach said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Coaches Confidential: Toughest player to game-plan against