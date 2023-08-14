Coaches Confidential: Which SWFL football program has the best home-field advantage?

What do Southwest Florida football coaches think about various topics affecting their sport?

We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them thought-provoking questions in a new series called, "Coaches Confidential." We tried to vary topics so coaches could give their insight on area players and coaches, places they'll play, and challenges they'll face. The answers are anonymous answers for max honesty will appear throughout the 2023 season.

Today's question: Which Southwest Florida football program has the best home-field advantage and why?

Here are the top responses and comments:

Cougar Stadium, Barron Collier High

"I think when we play Barron Collier and the fans show up, whether it's at our place or their place, I think it could be intrusive."

Edison Stadium: Fort Myers High and Staver Field: Naples High

The Naples Golden Eagles compete against the Dunbar Tigers in the Class 3S regional 4 final at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Tigers topped the Eagles 14-7.

"The whole mystique of the Staver Field, there's that air of, 'Oh my God, I'm going to that stadium and I have to play there.'"

"The Greenies and then Naples. I mean if you're talking to me as being Naples No. 1 then the Greenies. Those guys are just a rough crowd, a rough crowd to go play in."

"I would say Fort Myers, especially now with turf. Tradition, nice entrance, never beat themselves, always a good crowd."

"Probably Fort Myers. Just the history. They get a fanbase. They got the statue. I don't know what their records are, but I know that they're usually very successful at home, that's for sure."

"Sam Sirianni Night - it's just the tradition that goes behind it. Everybody wants to go there. Got to be Green Wave for me."

Moody Field: North Fort Myers

Scenes from a spring football game between North Fort Myers and Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers on Friday, May 19, 2023.

"The Red Knight tradition is loud and proud. The faithful alumnus and supporters are always out in full force to support the Red Knights."

Karl Engel Field: Riverdale High

Riverdale High School takes on Lehigh High School in the ÒIÕm Gonna Ring Your BellÓ Friday night football matchup in Fort Myers, Friday, October 28, 2022.

"Riverdale has always been a school that the community is very supportive of whether they're good or bad. They pack the stands with the band and cheerleaders are there. It's a very old-school atmosphere."

Tudryn Field at Shark Stadium: Gulf Coast High

Gulf Coast hosts Golden Gate in their first regular season football game of the year at Gulf Coast High School in Naples on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Gulf Coast won the game with a score of 27-0.

"I think Gulf Coast because that band's on the field. God bless it's hard. It's hard when you end up down there in front of that band, and they're playing and they're, they're so big. And, you know, hopefully, Aubrey Rogers took some of their band kids. I'll be honest with you. Take half their band so they're not as wild."

Viking Stadium: Bishop Verot

Scenes from a high school football between Bishop Verot and Dunbar High School at Bishop Verot on Friday, September 3, 2021. Dunbar won 42-8.

"Their student section is insane!"

"Our kids talked about going over the Verot last year. You know their fan section's in the end zone they said that there was stuff going on there."

"I know Bishop Verot's got a nice setup and a nice deal. They have a nice, rowdy student section."

