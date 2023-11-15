Coaches confidential: How would Nashville area high school football coaches solve referee shortage?

Nashville area high school coaches want quality officiating in the TSSAA football playoffs, but the current referee shortage threatens that.

The Tennessean recently asked Middle Tennessee coaches to anonymously answer a variety of questions about high school football for our Coaches Confidential series.

We will be publishing answers to questions periodically in the TSSAA playoffs.

What would be your solution for solving the referee shortage issue?

Pay matters to TSSAA football officials

“Go back to five-man crews so high schools can afford to pay them the fair wage they deserve. … Paying nearly a thousand dollars a game for the seven-man crews stings.”

“Pay them more. Second, make them watch film and critique themselves. We all make mistakes, but what are you doing to correct them?”

Treat TSSAA football officials with more respect

“Pay is not going to attract more officials. Coaches and fans are going to have to realize that no person is perfect. We don't coach perfectly and officials don't officiate perfectly.”

“Get coaches and fans to treat them with respect! I’m not sure how to accomplish this.”

“Have coaches behave in a more professional manner. Do not allow anyone but players and staff on sidelines. Strictly enforce any unruly fan behavior.”

Take responsibility off TSSAA football officials’ plates

“Better pay, sideline etiquette and better crowd control is a good place to start. Giving them less to manage would help, too. Why are these guys asked to be uniform managers and sideline stalkers? Asking them to send a kid out because his knee pad isn’t covering his knee or expecting them to flag a coach who is ‘in the white’ 25 yards behind the play creates a hostile work environment for officials and coaches. I’ve had multiple referees tell me in a pre-game meeting that they’re ‘being evaluated tonight’ so ‘we’re going to be tough on the sideline.’ Those guys have so many things to watch and look for and they’re worried their evaluator is going to ding them on an evaluation because the quarterback's knee pad was too high, the left tackle had too much eye black on and the wide receiver’s towel wasn’t wide enough or had too many logos on it.”

More training, recruiting for TSSAA football officials

“We have had excellent crews from the Nashville association and don't ever seem to have a hard time getting a crew, even on short notice. I think as coaches we have to try and recruit our graduating players to become officials. It is good money and flexible while they are in college and some of them might like it enough to stay connected to the game and continue.”

“We have had a full staff at each game. I would ask Tennessee to pass an elective in school for kids to take it as a class.”

“I am in year 30 of coaching. Not only is there a shortage but a decline in knowledge and calling games efficiently. Almost everything in society requires training, testing, and reflection. Pay increase is one thing. But in my opinion, if you want to get things right that do not impact the outcome of games, you are going to have to introduce replay and challenges. I am not for making the game longer, but it will resolve the issue somewhat.”

