Coaches Confidential: How Memphis high school football coaches would resolve referee shortage

Being a high school football referee isn't an easy job. Making the right call isn't easy and when you make a call coaches, players and fans don't like, you'll hear about it.

We asked several Memphis area coaches their thoughts on the referee shortage and things they would change. The Commercial Appeal granted several Memphis area coaches anonymity to speak freely on the subject.

Here's what they said:

More incentives to be a referee

“Pay raise for games played on Friday.”

“Improve the benefits so the job can be more desirable.”

“Increase in pay is always a good incentive. I know the state has taken steps to help out with gas mileage.”

“Offer incentives that could cover the costs to start the profession (Tennessee Football Coaches Association is offering scholarships for new officials).”

Better training for referees

“Maybe encourage a track to move up to college etc; almost like a training program. This may get more referees, but they need to evaluate these referees better. To give them better feedback and decide who is working which specific games, as well as who gets to move up a level.”

“Their leadership in their local associations need to do a better job of prepping them for duty.”

Recruit college students?

“Try to recruit young college students (Memphis or Christian Brothers University) and use them for middle school and JV games in hopes that they would one day continue officiating after graduation. Maybe not only paying them but somehow attach PE credits for those who participate.”

“I think recruiting young, former players who love the game who want to stay in the game is a good way.”

“Have coaches to reach out to former football players and other student-athletes at their schools about the need for officials especially those that know the game and rules. Also, inform them that it can be a career choice with opportunities to advance to the collegiate ranks and the pros.”

“I think we need to make it easier to become a referee and keep the ones who are interested.”

Other thoughts

“I think refereeing is a thankless job. Usually, the only feedback they get is negative. It's a tough job because somebody is going to be mad regardless of the calls they make. I think the biggest issues are sometimes the points of emphasis that are put on them.”

“Also coaches need to give those guys some grace on Friday nights. I truly believe good calls or bad they have the best interest of both teams as they try to do their jobs.”

“Everyone treat them with better sportsmanship.”

“As a coach, it is infuriating when referees are consistently missing calls, but are constantly worried about what a kid is wearing. This is not their fault though. This is a top down problem. Let's focus on getting the referees training and taking less off of their plates. Interactions about game play with coaches and players would be way more positive if we didn't start every game worrying about what the players are wearing.”

