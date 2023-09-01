Coaches Confidential: What keeps you coaching high school football

We granted anonymity to high school football coaches in Greater Canton to answer assorted questions for us before the start of the 2023 season.

The questions covered a wide range of topics and we'll share their responses throughout the next five months. We've previously asked:

Today’s question:

What keeps you coaching?

Here is what the coaches had to say:

“There are a lot of things that keep me coaching. I love seeing kids work to achieve their goals and have success. I love the idea of seeing a group of young men come together and work as one. Friday nights are special; it is an event that brings the entire community together. There is nothing like football. The competitive side of coaching and putting your kids in the best position possible to be successful. Coaching young kids and being around a great staff is just fun. I love going in every day.”

“The enjoyment of educating student-athletes.”

"I love going to work every day. I love teaching and I love coaching. There is that one country song where it says find what you love and call it work. I'm never going to make tons of money, I know that. My wife and I are both teachers. But I have a lot of guys and friends I hang out with that don't necessarily love what they do."

"It's the kids. Kids need a lot these days. Not so much football, but all the off-the-field stuff, life skills, learning how to deal with things. They're fragile today. Football is a game that helps a lot of kids, and I still enjoy it."

"I just love football. It's what I do. I love working with young men and watching them individually develop as people — physically, mentally and emotionally. It's a great thing. I love building the team and seeing the camaraderie. And I love the competition. There is nothing like a Friday night and being a competitor out there. As you get older, there are fewer and fewer things you can compete at. That competition fuels me."

"Seeing the growth in kids. Watching them be able to change their mentality and mindset on life in general. Doing it through sports is as important as it gets."

"It's easy. It's the kids. You do this for the kids. Don't get me wrong, I love the game of football. It's my passion. It's my love. But I do this for kids because they also love the game. The thing about being a servant leader is being able to give back. We talk about football teaching life lessons all the time. Whether it's one kid or 130 kids, it is getting messages across to them about life and the difficulties and struggles there are."

“Love of the players, game and the opportunity to allow players to be the best they can be.”

"The kids. There is no doubt about it. Probably every coach I talk to quits 15 times a year. But the kids keep you coming back. There are headaches you deal with as a head coach. Sometimes you whine about it and don't think it's worth it. But the kids have fun and have smiles on their faces. They still have fun, and they make every morning different and enjoyable."

"My love for the "Process" of football. The "process" being the year-round commitment. My favorite piece is player development. Holding players accountable on the field and in the classroom. So many life lessons are in this sport. Their growth in the weight room, on the field, and our life lasting memories created by the process of building together. Our ultimate goal as a coaching staff is to develop these young student-athletes into positive future husbands, fathers and community leaders. "

