Coaches Confidential: What keeps you coaching high school football

We granted anonymity to high school football coaches in Greater Akron to answer assorted questions for us before the start of the 2023 season.

We've previously asked what’s the most important thing to achieve in preseason practices, followed by if the season starts too early and what are the biggest challenges to being a high school football coach in 2023?

Today’s question:

What keeps you coaching?

“It is my calling and the kids. Football is a great platform to build lifelong relationships and teach life lessons. No other sport does it better than football.”

“The kids. It’s the same thing that keeps me teaching. Seeing the kids grow and being a part of that process.”

“The camaraderie with the coaches and the kids. I love being around the kids and helping them. I'm also addicted to competition.”

“The longer I'm in this the more I realize how special and sacred the game of football is, how it has the chance to drastically alter the course of my players' lives. The opportunity to influence and guide young men to become better fathers and husbands truly drives me to continue the grind. Certainly being competitive is a key component and the camaraderie amongst the staff is the icing on the cake.”

“Building strong relationships with young athletes and witnessing their growth and success on the field. Witnessing years after football can be incredibly rewarding for me. The sense of mentorship, being part of their journey, and seeing the positive impact often becomes a powerful motivation to continue coaching.”

“It's just competitiveness. It drives me. I can't stand losing. I just hate it. I'm addicted [to competition], and I always have been since I was a little kid. [Someone] asked me, 'What is it that gets you?' I'm like, 'I take everything very personal. I don't always show it. I keep everything very close to the vest, but things bother the hell out of me.' The competitiveness is the main thing.”

“For me, it’s the love of everything about the game. The teamwork, the players, the coaches, the X’s and O’s. It’s the perfect game. I'm also extremely competitive, so I don’t know how to stop even if I wanted to.”

“The relationships you build with your athletes. The impact you can make on someone's life and the lifelong connection you form.”

“A chance to impact young men. I had gotten into administration years ago and did not coach while I was in administration. I left administration. The reason for it was to have boots on the ground and help grow young men.

“I just love the game and I love coaching. It’s fun. I think it's the best job in the world.”

“The kids. Getting up every day and realizing that this is what I get to do for the living, it’s awesome.”

“One is a love of the game. That’s a huge part of my passion. Another of the big things, though, is I just enjoy helping people. Giving people a mentor. I just love getting these kids as freshmen and see them grow into young men.”

“It's the kids. The relationships with the kids and the coaches I work with are so important. I had a great time playing high school football and I want to give that back.”

"Coaching to me is kids. I'm a good dad. The kids I coach are my family. If you keep a family aspect with the team, it’s better. It's in my blood. "

This article originally appeared on The Repository: What keeps high school football coaches coaching? Summit coaches answer