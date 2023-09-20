Coaches Confidential: How do you handle the challenges of football season?

The Journal Star is beginning a new high school sports series called Coaches Confidential. This will feature answers from Peoria-area coaches regarding a variety of topics.

The twist? It’s totally anonymous. No responses are attached to any coach, allowing them an opportunity to speak freely.

High school football coaches have to often balance the personalities of the team as well as a variety of outside factors off the field, making the job about more than Xs and Os. Here’s what some Peoria area football coaches said about the biggest challenges they face coaching in today’s game.

The numbers game

"For us, navigating a team with small numbers through a varsity and JV season is tough. JV games are so important for developing players and keeping them engaged, but it also takes away a day of varsity practice because three-fourths of our team is at a JV game. Along with that, IHSA mandates "individual players are not allowed to participate in live contact or thud in practice the day before or after participating in a game", so this makes the Tuesday practice helmets only which prevents any "live" or "thud" periods."

"... All of the "non-football" challenges that arise as the season goes on. Whether it is eligibility, disciplinary, or working with the school on something, there's lots a head coach has to navigate through to keep his team running how it should be."

"Injuries. This is where the schools with larger enrollments have an edge in a sport like football with more players and more depth. This leads to more two-way players or having to play sophomores in a varsity game."

"I think the biggest challenge is finding a meaningful role for every player on your roster to ensure each kid is gaining something from the experience."

Balancing personalities

"Balancing your time spent on the sport with time for your own family, of course, is also a challenge. But in today's game, managing all the technology associated with it now and finding bus drivers to take you to the games can be right up there."

"Parental involvement — good and bad — too much in terms of challenging coaching decisions versus having no or little parental involvement or backing. School district support, equipment, facilities, general needs for the kids."

Technical difficulties

"File this under the long list of things that falls under the umbrella of head coach but never appears in any kind of manual (Not that one exists ... a few of us are actually working on that): filming. I talked to two different coaches this weekend who had issues with filming. One, the student who filmed their game deleted the iPad with a mistaken 'click.' So, no game film. The other, the camera was set to 'picture,' so the entire game film was still shots of the teams just prior to each snap. Again, no game film. The mad scramble after a game, late on a Friday night, to secure film from your opponent so that you can exchange at a reasonable time with your next opponent, plus do your own analysis, is a lonely sort of stress. While it's not the end of the world, it's things like this that are ancillary and occupy a lot of a head coach's time in addition to the actual game of football."

Keeping the focus

"Team-first concept. Being committed to something bigger than the individual. Playing football versus being a football player."

"Social media. It's a distraction."

"Being misled. Many kids believe they are Division-I, top-shelf talent, but are unwilling to put the time in. I challenge them to name 10 players that have gone on to D1 schools from the area in recent years."

"Grades and character. Being disciplined and not selfish."

"Practice mentality."

"Grit, perseverance, adversity."

"High school transfer portal."

"I believe that each week offers a new set of challenges. One of the challenges and biggest lessons I have learned throughout my coaching career has been to take one week at a time and treat every game as "the" game. In my opinion, when you make one game more important than others, it has a negative effect on the culture and the ability to bounce back if things don't go your way. I truly buy into the mindset that we only look and talk about, focus on the week we are in. This focus has helped our kids believe in the mindset that our goal is to be better than the day before."

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

