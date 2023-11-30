Coaches confidential: What is your favorite WNC football stadium at which to play besides your own?

No matter what football stadium a team, families or fans visit in Western North Carolina, there is usually a beautiful mountain view in the background.

But there are still a few venues that coaches favor more than others — even if they have to look past rivalries in order to appreciate them.

The Citizen Times and Times-News asked WNC football coaches which stadium is their favorite besides their own. It's the second part of our series where we grant local coaches anonymity that we're calling, "Coaches Confidential."

Coaches across WNC were asked to submit their answers, which were lightly edited for clarity.

Here are their responses.

Here is the list of venues that they named:

Many coaches said that Asheville High was their favorite school to play at because of the school towering over the field. But some others pointed to Pisgah because of its tradition.

"Asheville High."

"Asheville High School."

"Asheville High."

"I like going to Pisgah to play. The tradition is like any other and the Mill whistle is a great touch to a special place."

"Pisgah."

"Smoky Mountain's Carr Hooper Stadium - Babe Howell Field."

"Cherokee."

"My favorite stadium to play at is Mountain Heritage."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Coaches confidential: What is your favorite WNC football stadium?