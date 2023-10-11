Coaches Confidential: Who did Iowa's best high school football coaches learn from?

The state of Iowa has several great football coaches at the high school level, just look at our first edition of the Coaches Confidential, where several coaches earned acclaim for a variety of skills.

But before any of them got their start, they had mentors along the way.

This is our latest installment of Coaches Confidential, a series in which high school coaches answer questions with anonymity related to the ins and outs of their jobs.

More: Coaches Confidential: Iowa high school football coaches reveal who is the toughest to gameplan for

This week, we asked Iowa high school football coaches, mostly from the Des Moines metro area, who they learned the most from in coaching.

Here are some of their answers.

Names of coaches are listed in alphabetical order by last name

Mike Cooper, 1984-2007 for Beckman Catholic, Wahlert Catholic, Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert, Iowa City West and others

“Coach Cooper has always been a steady and stoic man,” one coach said. “He leads with poise. I've always admired his cognitive approach to the game and the brotherhood he creates with his coaches and former coaches off the field. He has been a major mentor in my life for more than 20 years now. He convinced me to become a head coach, got me an interview, and spoke on my behalf. He's selfless...My only regret is not coaching for him longer as I would have learned so much more from him.”

Tom Kopatich, 1977-2007 for Cedar Rapids LaSalle, Davenport Assumption, Dubuque Wahlert and Ottumwa

“He had a passion for football and knew how to combine schemes, X's and O's with installing grit, passion and toughness,” one coach said. “I've been a head coach for 30 years and I still learn from Tom Kopatich. If I ever have a schematic question, he is the first, and many times, the only "clinician" I will contact. Clinics are great but to me, Tom Kopatich is the best clinic possible. He would be an expert in any field or endeavor he entered. We are fortunate that he chose high school football.”

More: Coaches Confidential: What is the hardest part of a high school football coach's job?

Ed Morrissey, 1978-2006 for Pleasant Valley

“Preparation, the X's and O's and fundamentals of the game,” one coach said. “(Morrissey) taught the technique better than anyone."

Jerry Pezzetti, 1961-present for Murray High School, Ankeny and now Ankeny Centennial

“He instilled in his players the importance of a strong work ethic and being disciplined,” one coach said.

Bob Reade, 1979-1994 for Augustana College

“Bob Reade won four national titles at Augustana and countless conference championships,” one coach said. “I had the honor to play for him.”

Randy Schrader, 1980's-present for Clarinda, North Scott and others. Currently ADM

“He was as good a motivator as there was and he taught me how to run a program and the importance of culture,” one coach said.

More: Coaches Confidential: Who was the toughest Iowa high school player to game-plan against?

Randy Scott, 2000-2007 for Bettendorf

“Randy Scott motivated me by giving me advice,” one coach said. “‘You've got a lot of work to do,’ (Scott said) after they kicked our butt in 2007. I never forgot about that. Bettendorf set the standard over here for a long time."

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him atEmckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who helped mentor the best Iowa high school football coaches?