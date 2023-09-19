Coaches Confidential: What’s the best stadium in Oklahoma high school football?

Oklahoma’s iconic high school football stadiums have distinct personalities.

They’re time capsules teeming with stories of cinematic highlights and legendary programs. They’re community landmarks that match the prominence of city halls, fire stations and courthouses. With the right combination of a lively crowd and a unique environment, a stadium might even sway a game’s outcome, energizing a home team or intimidating a visitor.

Oklahoma has many historic venues, but which are most popular with coaches? We asked high school football coaches around the Oklahoma City metro area to name the best places for their teams to play. We granted 10 high school football coaches anonymity to get their unfiltered views. Here are their answers:

Allan Trimble Stadium, Jenks

“It’s tight quarters. It gets loud and crazy. It’s been a while since I’ve been out there, but yeah, it’s a fun playoff atmosphere.”

“I’m probably crazy, but I love playing on the east side (Tulsa area). Great stadiums, no track, tight sidelines – and we have had some success over there.”

“I think the best venue to play in Oklahoma is UCO (University of Central Oklahoma), Bixby or Jenks.”

College football venues for state championships

A new waterfall feature in pictured during a college football game between the University of Central Oklahoma and Emporia State at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, Sept., 8, 2022. The was the season opener in the newly renovated stadium.

“We’ve had fun back in the years playing in state championship games at OU or at OSU, anytime you can play in those. I think the UCO venue (Chad Richison Stadium) is neat now with the new upgrades. It’s not quite as empty as OU and OSU (are) when you play in those, but it’s neat for the kids to get to play in those stadiums.”

Jelsma Stadium aka “The Rock,” Guthrie

“I think you’d have to go with Guthrie, with The Rock. It’s historic.”

L.W. Good Stadium, Millwood

“It would definitely be UCO (for state) or Millwood.”

Noble Stadium, Noble

“That’s a great place to play at and to coach at. That’s the first one that comes to my head. Yukon’s the best stadium around, but I’ve never coached at Yukon in a game at all.”

The sun sets at Noble Stadium during a high school football game between the Piedmont Wildcats and the Noble Bears in Noble, Okla., Friday, September 17, 2021.

The Tornado Bowl, Clinton

“For what we’ve played in, it’s awesome. It’s always packed. It’s kind of sunken down in there. The whole town of Clinton is there. ‘Seventeen state championships’ is prominent when you walk in the door, so it just has that feel of history and nostalgia, and it’s always a great game when we go there. For us, that’s our favorite place to go.”

“It’s just the atmosphere, the way you come onto the field and the way it’s set up. It’s a really, really nice facility. It’s got the old-school part to it, but it’s sunk down and the crowd’s on you and they’re loud.”

W.L. Odom Stadium, Wagoner

“It’s a (somewhat) bigger school, but still, the whole town (is there); it’s got that environment.”

