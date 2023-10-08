Coaches' cliché might be 'win is a win,' but Clemson football needs to do better than that

CLEMSON — Coaches are fond of saying that a win is a win, regardless of the score, but I’m betting none of the Clemson coaches slept too well Saturday night.

Sure, the Tigers evened its ACC record to 2-2 with a 17-12 victory against Wake Forest, but it wasn’t exactly the type of performance the players, coaches or fans were expecting or hoping for heading into an open date.

Waiting on the Tigers two weeks hence? A road trip to face the undefeated Miami, which is resembling the Hurricanes of old through five games.

That’s followed on Clemson's schedule by a game at NC State, home games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and North Carolina, then wrapping up the regular season at South Carolina.

To realize their full potential, the Tigers must regain some offensive consistency and find a way to treat the football like the precious commodity that it is, which is something that once again was lacking against Wake Forest. The Tigers lost the turnover margin for the fourth time in six games this season (two fumbles to the Demon Deacons' one).

Multiple turnovers at critical junctures doomed the team in losses against Duke and Florida State despite the Tigers being statistically superior, and the same problem reared its ugly head against Wake Forest.

But this time, Clemson’s defense was enough to save the day.

“I’m not sure what it was, just little things here and there,” sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik said of the offensive struggles. “It was probably my most inaccurate day.

“I have high expectations for myself, so I’m going to be rethinking those throws all night long. But we’ve got the best defense in the country, I’ll tell you that. I’m so proud of our defense.”

Problem is, while having a high-level defense is a major benefit, it’s probably not enough to carry you to where you want to go, which at this point is at best a highly desirable bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff.

Points are important, too, and they were few and far between against a Wake Forest team that was coming off a game in which it allowed itself to be pummeled by Georgia Tech 30-16. At home.

By the end of October, we’ll know a bit more about what this team’s potential is, but it’s the games in November that will determine the Tigers’ ultimate fate.

The bottom line is that Clemson will have to play a considerably better brand of football than it did Saturday against Wake Forest if it hopes to run the table.

“The last time they (Wake Forest) scored 12 points, I became head coach the next week,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Indeed, but there was one all-important difference — namely, Clemson won this time.

Wake Forest upset Clemson 12-7 on Oct. 9, 2008. Four days later coach Tommy Bowden was gone, Swinney was named interim head coach and the rest is history.

Fast forward 15-plus seasons and Swinney has tied College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard as the winningest coach at Clemson with 165 victories.

Swinney himself may be destined for the Hall of Fame someday, but his team’s performance on Saturday won’t qualify as one that will help put him there.

Or will it?

Hey, a win is a win, right?

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football needs to do better than settle for 'a win is a win'