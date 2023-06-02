Which coaches should have anxiety about their quarterback situations?

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels claims that he has “no anxiety” about the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

How can that be, given the circumstances? On a scale of one to 100, McDaniels surely has some anxiety, given that the Raiders agreed to terms with Garoppolo when they had other options, assuming his foot was healed. Then they found out it wasn’t, after other potential quarterbacks had agreed to terms elsewhere.

Now, McDaniels has to wait and see whether Garoppolo will be healthy and, far more importantly, whether he can stay healthy. History has proven that he can’t.

So, yes, McDaniels should have some anxiety. Raiders fans absolutely do.

On Friday’s PFT Live, Myles Simmons and I did a draft of the coaches who should be feeling anxious about their quarterback situations. Check it out and then chime in with your own thoughts below.

