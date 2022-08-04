Coaches anonymously discuss Notre Dame in 2022

We sit and dissect just about everything there is in regards to Notre Dame football and with only a month before the season actually kicks off you can bet that will continue.

What do those who are truly in the know however think about Notre Dame in their first year with Marcus Freeman leading the charge as head coach?

Athlon Sports has their preview magazine available now on newsstands nationwide and one of the highlights of it annually is when either opposing or other college football coaches weigh in on teams ahead of the season. Here is what the various coaches who were asked about Notre Dame had to say in the 2022 Athlon Sports college football preview magazine.

Comparing Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly

Marcus Freeman

“Let’s say there’s no drop-off and things are about equal in terms of the game-day execution. If that’s the case, the difference between Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman is going to be recruiting and development. A lot of us really think they’re going to recruit better under Marcus. If Marcus can recruit better and maintain the development with the standards there, he’s the better coach. This is the nation’s best development program by definition, because they can get elite players, they can get tough, big guys, and they can smart guys who are rougher, and put them all together.”

Tommy Rees is head coach ready

“They do a really good job on offense. Tommy Rees is smart; he could be a head coach now if he wanted. The QB is more of what they want in that system. They’re better when they can run around at that position. The OL is just consistently good. Always a problem for creating pressures. The tight end [Michael Mayer] is the best offensive player on the team, honestly. The [Lorenzo] Styles kid started to really come on at the end, too.”

Defensive Scheme Changes?

“Last year, Marcus ran a little of Clark Lea’s stuff and a little of his. Now it’s all his guys, so I think you’re gonna see more hybrid 3-4 and less of the 3-3 stack.”

Can Freeman close with top recruits?

“There’s a ton of pressure to win immediately and keep it going, but I think the real measurement is if Marcus can land those two or three difference-makers Brian’s guys never could.”

