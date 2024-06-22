Coach Yakin: Switzerland won't sit back against Germany

Switzerland Coach Murat Yakin looks on ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Switzerland will not sit back against hosts Germany in the final Euro 2024 group match on Sunday, coach Murat Yakin has pledged.

"We have to stand our ground. We can't just focus on defence. We have to keep their offence under control, but also play forward," Yakin told reporters on Saturday.

Switzerland are second in Group A after beating Hungary 3-1 and drawing 1-1 with Scotland. They will clinch a last-16 berth with a draw but can also finish top of the group with victory.

Yakin said that all players are fit but he wouldn't reveal his line-up.

Switzerland have not beaten Germany in a tournament since 1938, including qualifiers, and Yakin spoke highly of German coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side beat Scotland 5-1 and Hungary 2-0.

"I'm extremely impressed by what coach Julian has decided, including the style of play. There's a plan behind every move," Yakin said.