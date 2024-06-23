Coach Yakin praises 'immense' Swiss after Germany draw

Murat Yakin reacts during Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Germany (THOMAS KIENZLE)

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin praised his side's performance despite conceding a last-gasp Niclas Fuellkrug equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Euro 2024 hosts Germany in Frankfurt.

Switzerland were on track to win Group A, having opened the scoring after 28 minutes when Dan Ndoye finished off a counter attack.

Despite Germany pushing players forward and making a series of attacking changes, the Swiss held the hosts at bay until Fuellkrug's stoppage-time header levelled the scores.

"Firstly I need to pay a big compliment to the team. It was a tactical game, you could see how much we ran and how much we fought. We could annoy the opponent with our counters.

"I'm really happy with the style and manner in which we played.

"I feel sorry for the team, but the performance was immense and we can live with the draw."

The result means Switzerland, as group runners-up, are now likely to meet either holders Italy or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, rather than Germany's possible opponents Denmark.

"Italy, or Croatia, it's nice to think about preparing to play them. Firstly we'll enjoy the moment and then take the time to prepare for our opponent," Yakin said.

The Swiss, playing in just their sixth Euros, made it to the last 16 in 2016 and followed it up by reaching the quarter finals at Euro 2020 -- their best result in the competition.

Switzerland beat France in the last 16 at that tournament and are the only side to defeat the French before the final at a major tournament since 2014.

Yakin saved particular praise for the "absolutely top-class" duo of captain Granit Xhaka, who was named man of the match, and Manuel Akanji.

dwi/nf