The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team ended the regular season on a sour note, being swept in a three-game SEC series at No. 11 Florida.

Despite that, the Aggies earned the No. 3 seed and a first round bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday.

"Obviously, a tough weekend for us. I thought we competed well all three games, the last one just got out of hand quickly," Ford recalled. "Here's the thing, we just need to focus our energy, regroup and get ready for the SEC Tournament and the postseason. I think you can look back at our conference series overall, we did pretty good throughout the year. We had two of them that we were really close into getting at least one or two on the road and things didn't go our way. "It's a good time for us to reset, regroup and I'm excited that we were still able to earn a top three seed in our conference, then get ready for the winner of Mississippi State and South Carolina. Two very familiar opponents since we played them both this year."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Coach Trisha Ford explains why No. 8 Texas A&M softball team was swept at No. 11 Florida