Coach Toppmöller to continue in Frankfurt

Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoeller gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig at Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa

Dino Toppmöller will remain Eintracht Frankfurt coach next season, the board member for sport of the Bundesliga club, Markus Krösche, has said.

Frankfurt finished sixth in the past Bundesliga season, winning only four games in the second half of the season. They went out early in the Conference League and were ousted from the German Cup by third division Saarbrücken.

The team will play in Europe again next term, either in the Europa League which they won in 2022, or even in the Champions League if Borussia Dortmund win Saturday's final in the elite event against Real Madrid.

Toppmöller succeeded Oliver Glasner last summer on a contract until 2026 but the modest results since January had raised questions whether he was the right man.

But Krösche said in a interview with the club website on Wednesday it was decided after a thorough assessment that Toppmöller will stay on.

"Dino used the time, was very reflective and clear. Of course, he was also self-critical, with a strong focus and deductions for the new season. In my view, that is important and crucial," Krösche said.

"He made a very good impression and showed convincingly that he has the power to drive forward a positive development in the new season.

"It was Dino's first year as head coach in the Bundesliga and he had to cope with difficult conditions. And despite everything, he managed to achieve a strong position with the team."

Krösche said he was satisfied with sixth place in the league but not with the tally of 47 points which is normally not enough for a place in Europe, nor with the cup competitions showings.

"We expect a different kind of punch, more determination and ultimately better results. The way we play football in the Budesliga hasn't always been to our liking either," he said.