Coach Tony Cortez Named Head Baseball Coach at Lake View High School

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Lake View High School and San Angelo ISD proudly announce the appointment of Coach Tony Cortez as the new head baseball coach for the Chiefs.

Coach Cortez, with over 18 years of coaching experience, previously served as the Chiefs’ football offensive coordinator and assistant powerlifting coach. Coach Cortez’s coaching journey spans various sports and districts, including football, baseball, basketball, track, and powerlifting across multiple ISDs.

Noteworthy achievements in baseball include leading teams to district championships, bi-district championships, area finalists, regional semi-finalists, and regional quarter-finalists. Additionally, Cortez brings personal athletic experience as a high school and college baseball player at Comanche High School and Howard Payne University.

Cortez holds a Bachelor of Science in exercise sports studies with a minor in English from Tarleton State University.

