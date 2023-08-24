"I coach them all the same": Ex-Patriot starts training camp coaching Quincy High Football

QUINCY — It’s a little after 3 p.m. at Faxon Field and the Quincy High football team is doing sprints to start training camp day on a Tuesday.

That's now the Presidents usually start practice. First-year head coach Vernon Crawford, a former New England Patriot, told the team to run for not stretching by the time practice was supposed to begin. So the high school athletes got treatment like the pros and collegiate teams Crawford has been around.

“I coach them all the same,” said the Texas native.

The 6-foot-4 former linebacker has had a long history with a headset and helmet on. As a player, he played for the Patriots from 1997-1999 with Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi and Ty Law. Crawford was mostly used on special teams and played 41 games.

As a head coach, the former Florida State player has an extensive resume. He’s won national titles as an offensive coordinator and assistant with the Boston Renegades, a women’s professional football team. Before that, he was the head coach at Randolph and Seekonk High, and a receivers coach at Curry College.

When Kevin Carey resigned as Quincy's football coach following the 2022 season, Crawford saw a ton of potential if he were to land the job. Carey was the Presidents head coach for five seasons, compiling an 18-30 record.

Now Crawford is in Quincy with his own staff and a new precedent set for his players.

Quincy High's new coach, and former New England Patriot Vernon Crawford at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

“Just really trying to nail down the details with these guys,” said Crawford. “Coaching staff (is) new, how they talk and walk, everything new, the way they stretch is new. So we’re just trying to set a standard."

“The Standard is win the Patriot Fisher (Division) and then try to win the state championship,” he continued.

Crawford will have a younger team to work with. But one of the leading seniors he’ll have is running back Gabe Rodrigues. Last season, the then junior captain was an All-Scholastic as he rushed for 15 touchdowns and 1,118 yards. As a linebacker, he tallied 65 tackles, 3 QB sacks and a pair of interceptions.

More: The 100 (and maybe a few more) South Shore high school football players to watch in 2023

In sprints, Crawford urged Rodrigues to run harder so the rest will follow.

“He’s a great kid,” said Crawford of Rodrigues. “Academic-wise, on the field, but he’s kind of quiet, I need more.”

“I love it,” said Rodrigues on Crawford. “He’s a former NFL player, he’s been in the big leagues all that, I feel like he’s got more experience, a lot more to teach us.”

The no-huddle

Crawford is still getting accustomed to his personnel, which he says is a young team, but he has faith in a group of returning players.

Junior Alex Martinez will be a key returner. He'll play slot receiver and running back on offense and line up in the secondary on defense. Crawford calls him a 'well-rounded guy.'

Senior Kevin Dray will be key on defense at linebacker and end, but he'll also get snaps at fullback this fall.

Junior Nate Goff looks to be Quincy's new quarterback. He said he learned while sitting behind Andrew Novak last season.

The Quincy High football team at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

2022 recap

Quincy finished the season 7-4 (4-3 in regular season) and three slots shy of a Division 2 playoff spot. After jumping to a hot 3-0 start, the Presidents lost three straight games, giving up 123 points. Quincy miss edthe playoffs, but won a nail-biter against North Quincy, 40-35, on Thanksgiving.

Three names to know

Nate Goff, QB: Goff spent last season as the backup QB behind Novak. Goff said he learned a lot from Novak that year and is ready to take a leap in his game. Rodrigues expressed confidence in his new QB.

Alex Martinez, WR/RB/S/CB: Expect to see Martinez flying all over the field on both sides of the ball. He’ll have a lot of responsibility out in the secondary on defense, and a target as a slot guy.

More: Ranking the South Shore's top 15 high school football teams heading into 2023

Sam Swan, OT/DE: Swan is a returning senior that stands at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds. He’s showed quick feet in training camp, and has been a lead-by-example type of big.

They said it

Crawford on the new expectations: “It’s very high, but the same with the bigs and any senior that’s been here, I’m leaning on them. They basically got to come together because it’s their team not my team, I’m the coach.”

Crawford on what to expect from this year's team: “A lot of people are going to be surprised.”

Goff on being a first-year starter at QB: “I think I just need to be a good leader, all-around be great. Hopefully the rest of the team can do that too.”

Quincy's 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8 — at Archbishop Williams, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 — vs Concord-Carlisle, 7

Friday, Sept. 22 — at Westwood, 7

Friday, Sept. 29 — at Braintree, 6

Saturday, Oct. 7 — vs Pembroke, 6

Friday, Oct. 13 — at Hanover, 7

Saturday, Oct. 21 — at Scituate, 7

Thursday, Nov. 23 — at North Quincy, 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy High football tea's 2023 season preview under Vernon Crawford