New coach takes over Paynesville softball

Apr. 30—PAYNESVILLE — Zach Nelson was hired just before the season to be Paynesville's softball coach.

He's got a lengthy background in youth baseball and softball and helped coach at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa more than a decade ago.

While he has a son on the baseball team, he's learning a lot about his softball team.

"How are we going to be this year?" he asked, repeating a question. "It's tough to say.

"Basically, it comes down to how we all come together. Everybody's in the same boat."

Nelson has a young team that will be led by seniors Olivia Haines and Madison Leyendecker and Taylor Schmit.

On the mound, Lynzee Wander has the most experience, having played some as a ninth-grader. She's a junior.

Paynesville's roster includes eighth-graders Cadence Roeske, Adrianna Messer and Jaden Pauls.

"When you ask me how we're going to do, all I can say is that three of our kids were in sixth grade the last time Paynesville played," Nelson said.

Paynesville's Central Minnesota Conference includes Maple Lake, a traditional power, as well as Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Belgrade-Brooten, Eden Valley-Watkins, Holdingford, Kimball and Royalton.

The Bulldogs are in Section 6AA. There are 17 teams, including Albany and Annandale. Annandale went to state in 2019.

"We're just going to have to see (about the section)," Nelson said.