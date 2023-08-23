New coach. New system. New players. How Louisville's linebackers are growing this summer

After serving as Louisville’s defensive line coach for the past four years, Mark Ivey inherited a young linebacker room during the offseason as he shifted roles in the Cardinals' new coaching staff.

The unit lost the bulk of its production in the offseason. Last season's leading tackler Momo Sanogo graduated, along with Yasir Abdullah, who's now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Monty Montgomery transferred to Ole Miss, and after the spring football season, U of L lost K.J. Cloyd to Miami through the transfer portal.

The Cardinals found some relief in Keith Brown, a junior who transferred from Oregon, but they're still relatively inexperienced at linebacker heading into coach Jeff Brohm's first season. The challenge for Ivey will be to reacclimate himself to coaching the position while helping the unit learn a new system under co-defensive coordinators Mark Hagen and Ron English.

He's new to the program, but Brown’s veteran leadership has been a crucial addition as an experienced player and viable starting option in the 4-2-5 defensive scheme. With three starts in 19 games over two seasons at Oregon, Brown totaled 36 tackles.

“We got him here late, but he’s come on here in the last few days and he needs to be a productive player for us and be on the field,” Brohm said following the team’s Aug. 12 scrimmage.

Even with his experience, Brown is working to learn a new system like the other linebackers. It’s also been an adjustment for Ivey. The Virginia native played both linebacker and defensive tackle during his time at Appalachian State in the 1990s but hasn’t coached linebackers since the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Mountaineers. During that time, he helped Kennan Gilchrist earn freshman all-conference honors with 59 tackles.

Ivey will have plenty of young, budding talent to work with in freshman Stanquan Clark, redshirt sophomores TJ Quinn and Jackson Hamilton and Antonio Watts, who redshirted in 2022. Quinn, who played in 13 games last season, and Hamilton, who took the field in 12 games, have the most on-field experience from a year ago.

U of L also added freshman T..J. Capers to the mix after the star 2024 recruit reclassified and enrolled in July. But his timetable is still uncertain due to a lingering injury from his final season of high school football.

Hamilton hasn’t noticed a big difference in his job on the field – “you see ball, you get ball," he said. Ivey, meanwhile, believes the biggest adjustment is verbiage the Cardinals now use and getting his group to understand the new terminology.

“Our cover-5 now is cover-6 from before,” Ivey said. “Learning what this did mean and what it means now, that type of stuff is definitely a change, something that you've got to study and you've got to work at.”

The Cardinals still have improvements to make ahead of the Sept. 1 season opener against Georgia Tech, but they're making progress and getting more familiar with the system. With each practice, Ivey said, their confidence grows.

“With as much as you've got to do on the back end and be able to help in the pass game ... your mentality is constantly being contradicted, and you’ve got to be able to figure it out very quick,” Ivey said. “So, playing with confidence and not being scared to make a mistake is huge. I think, right now, we're getting better at that every day.”

