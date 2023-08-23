New coach Studer expects underclassmen to step up at Conemaugh Township

Conemaugh Township won six games and made the postseason a year ago. However, the program had to find a new head coach and replace two of its biggest offensive weapons in the offseason, all while preparing to move to the Heritage Conference.

Brandon Studer takes over for Tony Penna Jr. with a crop of underclassmen champing at the bit to make a name for themselves.

"The kids have had great attitudes to start camp. They are coming into the season hungry," said Studer. "We talk a lot about having one opportunity to make a first impression in a brand-new conference. We are taking that opportunity and it's something the kids are really excited about.

"To be able to come to a school like Conemaugh Township with such a rich football history and a culture already built with the community behind the program, it's awesome to be a part of. I am looking forward to the opportunity to fill the stands Friday nights and have this place be absolutely electric."

Conemaugh Township first-year head football coach Brandon Studer looks on at camp, Aug. 15, in Davidsville.

Coach: Brandon Studer (first season, 0-0 career record)

2022 records: 3-2 conference, 6-5 overall

Top players lost: Tanner Shirley (QB), Ethan Black (WR/CB), Thor O'Ship (RB/LB), Nathanael Snoeberger (OL/DL), Michael Shonko (LB), Tyler Weber (DL/LB)

Top players returning: Jon Updyke (QB/S), David Leipchack (RB/LB), Josh Baker (OL/DL), Kyler Mauzy (WR/CB/S), Colten Huffman (OL/DL), Jake Greig (OL/DL), D.J. Bambino (WR/CB), Tim Collins (WR/LB), Dawson Statler (RB/LB), Grady Haines (QB/DB), Cameron Dunn (WR/DB), Dylan Hovanec (WR/DB)

Assistant coaches: Chad Rininger, Pete Kuharchek, Larry Huffman, Dustin Digon

Offensive outlook: The two-headed monster of quarterback Tanner Shirley and wide receiver Ethan Black are gone. However, Swiss Army knife Jon Updyke returns to run the show. He rushed for 342 yards and nine scores. He caught 30 passes for 628 yards and six touchdowns. Updyke added 264 yards passing and three touchdowns. The senior will have a lot of new targets to distribute the ball to along with senior Kyler Mauzy.

Conemaugh Township quarterback Jon Updyke looks to throw during football camp, Aug. 15, in Davidsville.

"You can't replace two guys like Black and Shirley," Studer said. "We are going to tailor what we can do with the guys we have. The good thing is there's a lot of underclassmen eager to fill those roles. D.J. Bambino, Cameron Dunn, Dylan Hovanec, Dawson Statler, Cohen Stahl, Brennan Lohr to name a few, are a group of skill guys that didn't get a lot of opportunities in the past. Moving Jon to quarterback gives us an opportunity to get some other guys out there that can make some plays that just haven't had the opportunity to do so, yet."

Conemaugh Township's Josh Baker, left, takes on pass rusher Jacob Greig (53) during football camp, Aug. 15, in Davidsville.

Defensive outlook: Conemaugh Township has to be better against the run, especially in the Heritage Conference. Studer brought back a familiar face to help the defense have success stopping both the run and pass. Senior linebacker Tim Collins, who tallied 77 total tackles returns to anchor the defense. With the loss of two of its top three tacklers, Conemaugh Township's new coaching regime will have a challenging task at hand.

"We've had a hard time stopping heavy-run teams in the past," Studer said. "We have a great guy in Pete Kuharchek that decided to come back to his alma mater and run our defense. He brings a lot of experience and energy back for that specific purpose.

"Josh Baker, Colten Huffman, Haiden Henry, Jake Greig, David Leipchack, Luke Weber, Hovanec, Dunn and Bambino are going to be guys we look to on the defensive side of the ball."

Classification: District 5-1A

Last District 5 playoff appearance: 2022

Last District 5 playoff win: 2018

District titles: 4

Conemaugh Township

Aug. 25 at River Valley, 7

Sept. 1 at Portage, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Penns Manor, 7

Sept. 15 at West Shamokin, 7

Sept. 22 at Homer-Center, 7

Sept. 29 vs. Northern Cambria, 7

Oct. 6 vs. Conemaugh Valley, 7

Oct. 13 at Cambria Heights, 7

Oct. 20 vs. Marion Center, 7

Oct. 27 vs. United Valley, 7

