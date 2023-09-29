Coach Steve Saulnier has seen UWF football since Day 1. In 2023, he remains an integral part of it

If there’s one person who knows what it takes to start a college football program, it’s Steve Saulnier.

Saulnier was an assistant coach for the offensive line and special teams at Malone University in Canton, Ohio. His first year was Malone’s inaugural season in 1993, eventually working his way up to head coach from 1999-2001.

Then, he joined former West Florida football head coach Pete Shinnick at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. There, alongside Shinnick, he served in a couple positions starting in 2006 – UNC Pembroke’s first year as a modern program after fielding a team in the 1940s.

So it only makes sense that when Shinnick came to UWF to start the Argos’ football program, Saulnier was brought on as an assistant head coach, working primarily with the offensive line. It’s a position he’s held since 2014, when UWF’s program was first announced.

“I say God has an amazing sense of humor with me since I’ve been with three startups,” Saulnier said. “It’s gotten better and better every stop along the way. … I’ve really loved my role of being a great support and being a good soldier, helping a head coach build a program and continue to build it.”

Saulnier joked if he ever leaves the UWF program, it’ll be to go to a fourth startup. “Wherever the Lord leads me, I’ll do it,” he added. But for now, he’s staying put with the Argos.

“I love the state of Florida. It’s a great state, a great program,” Saulnier said. “We’re really excited about continuing what we’re doing here.”

Choosing to stay

When Shinnick accepted the head coaching position at Division I Towson University in Towson, Maryland, at the end of the 2022 season, he brought a few coaches with him up north from UWF. That included defensive coordinator Darian Dulin, special teams coordinator Alex Krutsch and recruiting coordinator Britt Myers.

A job was offered to Saulnier, however a “complete family decision” was made, and he chose to stay at UWF.

“Coach Shinnick and I were together for 16 years – a dear friend, I love him to death. It wasn’t an easy decision,” Saulnier said. “I just didn’t have peace about it and I felt the right thing to do at that time was to stay at UWF – to continue this, and have the role I have of assisting Coach (Kaleb) Nobles and the whole staff.”

Nobles said one of the first phone calls he made, when he was announced as UWF’s second head coach, was to Saulnier. Knowing that there was an offer on the table to head to Towson, Nobles wanted to keep Saulnier in Northwest Florida.

Nobles mentioned that it would’ve been easy to find someone “to coach techniques, and X’s and O’s.” But Saulnier had, and still has, life lessons and mental toughness – and that can’t be replaced.

“The things he teaches those guys every day is really what separates him,” Nobles said. “Having a guy like that in the offensive line room, obviously you’ve got a lot of guys who are tough, grimy players. We’ve got to make sure we’re staying on those guys. He does a phenomenal job and we’re certainly blessed at UWF to have him.”

Redshirt senior Jacob Bruce, an offensive lineman, didn’t know Saulnier had an offer to go to Towson with Shinnick.

“But when I found out he was staying, I thought it was pretty cool,” Bruce said. “It made me want to stay here for the extra year.”

Bruce isn’t the only offensive lineman who chose to stick around for an extra season. Oake Stipe, another redshirt senior, also came back this year. Saulnier said he will be “forever grateful” for those two players coming back.

“They’ll probably be in my will, too, for wanting to stick around,” Saulnier said. “I’m thankful for their commitment to excellence and them wanting to be here. … If I can, I take it as a compliment that they want to come back and want to play, and let me coach them one more year. … They really do not have to be here. But they are.”

A full-circle moment

Saulnier has seen the UWF program grow from a first-year team to a nationally-recognized Division II program.

Since just 2016, the Argos have been to three final fours, two national championship games – including the 2019 National Championship win over Minnesota State – and they have also won two Gulf South Conference titles. The Argos shared the title with Valdosta State in 2021 and with Delta State in 2022.

“It’s really great to see the birth of UWF football, the growth of it, and now the success we’ve had in six years,” Saulnier said. “I’m honored – I really am – to be part of it. I just love being here, and I’m thankful for being here.”

Saulnier has also seen one specific person grow since 2016: Nobles. During the first year, Nobles was the Argos’ first quarterback. Then he spent time as a graduate assistant, a quarterbacks coach, co-offensive coordinator and director of football operations.

After going to Clemson University for a couple seasons, now Nobles is back as head coach. Saulnier said Nobles “continues to grow.” The biggest change he’s seen is Nobles’ increase in knowledge.

“I think he’s coming back with great knowledge and great concepts. … Just his growth professionally, and the maturity that he shows – he’s wise beyond his years,” Saulnier said. “Being a coach’s son, his dad had a big influence on him and being around (the game) his whole life has been life, it’s been awesome. It’s been neat to see him grow. … I’m honored to be beside him, locking arms and fighting with him.”

With the mentorship from Saulnier, plus the experience that he brings to UWF being a former head coach, Nobles said he learned a lot of “little character things” – and Saulnier is still teaching those things with players today.

“Just being able to pick his brain a little bit. … He’s been unbelievable for my development,” Nobles said. “I’d be crazy not to have him on our staff. … He’s phenomenal. I wouldn’t be where I’m standing right now without people like Steve Saulnier.”

With UWF’s homecoming on Oct. 7 against Shorter University, Saulnier said it’s funny to see “old players” come back to Pensacola – given the oldest alums of the program are in their late 20s or early 30s – which includes Nobles.

“Some of Coach Nobles’ teammates will be coming back for that homecoming,” Saulnier said with a smirk. “So I guess that makes Coach Nobles one of those ‘old players.’”

‘Continuous energy’

If you go to a UWF practice, you’ll likely hear a booming voice pretty quickly. Or if you go to one of the Argos’ games, among all the noise from the stadium, one person’s words can be heard pretty clearly: Saulnier’s.

It’s the same energy that Saulnier has brought since 2016. Or, in Bruce’s case, since 2018 – his first year at UWF.

“It’s the same energy that he brings every day,” Bruce said. “It’s always constantly the same high energy.”

“Coach Saulnier does a great job of keeping that continuous energy – even during practice, making sure the guys aren’t letting up and they’re never complacent,” Nobles said. “Being able to hear that from other voices outside of myself is big because it gives (players) a chance to hear from other people.”

Even though his personality may be the same, Saulnier noted he “never, ever stops learning” – football is always “evolving,” he added.

“I feel I am a better coach now than I ever have been before. Not because I’m older, but because I’ve learned more each year,” Saulnier said. “Football amazes me how some people think certain people are new under the sun. But then you realize, ‘Hey that was run 20 or 30 years ago,’ whatever it may be. But you’ve really got to stay on top of the game, because if not, you will become like the dinosaurs – extinct.”

Improving the run game

Entering Week 5, one of the focal points for the Argos is trying to get the run game going. UWF has only gained 579 yards on the ground. And while the run game has had success scoring, adding eight touchdowns, all have been runs within 10 yards.

In 2022 through four weeks, UWF had already reached a team total of 1,005 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns.

Nobles is relying on Saulnier in trying to get a jumpstart for the Argos’ current run game. Not only is Saulnier helping make changes during the week while watching film, but he’s also providing in-game adjustments from things he sees.

“He’s constantly giving great ideas and things that he sees, and how we can perfect it,” Nobles said. “Coach Saulnier is paramount to our success in the run game and our overall offensive success.”

Despite Saulnier noting the game of football is so “quarterback driven” now, the run game is crucial – “you really don’t want to be one-dimensional,” he added. The focus turns to “controlling the line of scrimmage.”

“We’ve got to continue to improve. And we are improving,” Saulnier said. “I think we’ve gotten better each game. We’re just hitting our stride, and hopefully we’ll keep hitting that stride.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

