Coach Stefanski hosts youth summer camp at Cleveland Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was the memory of a lifetime for young Northeast Ohioans on Thursday night, as they got a chance to play their favorite sport under the lights at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The youth football camp was sponsored by Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and his family’s new charity, The Keepers Foundation.

“The first thing we wanted to do was give back to this community that has given us so much and we really want to focus on the kids in this community, the underprivileged kids, the disadvantaged kids and that’s what we are trying to do,” said Coach Stefanski.

“We always say ‘to those that a lot is given, a lot is expected,’ so it’s a way to help our kids understand that,” said the coach’s wife, Michelle Stefanski.

Coach Stefanski says the goal of the foundation and the camp is to empower young people by creating educational opportunities.

“The idea behind Keepers is ‘you are your brother’s keeper, you are your sister’s keeper’ and ultimately, we’re trying to look after those kids in our community, the ones that need us to look after them the most,” he said.

Whether it was receiving one-on-one instruction from the two-time NFL Coach of the Year, or catching passes from Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the young players learned about the fundamentals of the game and a key ingredient — fun.

“I tell my players all the time, ‘they’re playing a kid’s game, how lucky are they to play this game’ and there’s kids here that maybe couldn’t afford it. We’re making sure that they’re here for this,” said Coach Stefanski.

Parents, teachers and other supporters of the young football campers are hoping that some of the lessons they are learning on the field at Browns Stadium will last them a lifetime.

Some of the players were awarded their very first football scholarships, that won them a ticket to the stadium for the first time.

“This is something that the kids that are part of our program would have no opportunity to be experiencing if it wasn’t for the Browns and Coach Stefanski,” said Michelle Bailin, director of development for Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio.

Proud parents view the camp as a chance to instill confidence in their children and establish building blocks for success.

“Just to have this experience with all the coaches and just different leadership, as far as developing his skills, it’s just phenomenal,” said Laquetta Williams as she watched her 12-year-old son run down the field.

“How many kids actually get the opportunity to do something like this under the lights with players and coaches like this?” asked Mike Bentley, who brought his 10-year-old son to the camp.

“This is what our youth need, to stick together, understand that we are a team and this is how we’re going to make it in this beautiful life,” said Andrea Lisaula, beaming as her 11- and 9-year-old sons took part in drills.

By all indications on Thursday night, the Under the Lights Youth Football Camp is a real “keeper.”

“If we impact one kid, we consider that a success,” said Coach Stefanski.

The Keepers Foundation will also be holding a fundraiser on June 13 at Lago East Bank. We are told the event is already a sell out.

