Coach Speak | The Fury of Zion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On this edition of 'Coach Speak', NBA TV's Sam Mitchell breaks down the effective skillset of Zion Williamson brought to you by ZipRecruiter.
On this edition of 'Coach Speak', NBA TV's Sam Mitchell breaks down the effective skillset of Zion Williamson brought to you by ZipRecruiter.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
The fact that Prochazka is in a UFC main event in just his second fight in the promotion says a lot about what its powers-that-be think about him.
“Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.
Right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA) starts for the Diamondbacks when they host Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres following a dominant pitching performance in a doubleheader at Atlanta. Madison Bumgarner tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday after Zac Gallen threw a one-hit shutout in the opener. An MLB committee in 1991 ruled a no-hitter had to go at least nine innings and the Elias Sports Bureau — the sport’s official statistician — repeated that stance last year when seven-inning doubleheaders began.
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.
The Denver Broncos are acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the NFL Network reported. Per the report, the Panthers will pay $7 million and the Broncos will pony up $3 million as part of the restructured contract to finalize the deal. Bridgewater, 28, will vie for the Broncos' starting job with Drew Lock.
The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Justin Bannan played with the Ravens for four seasons. Now, he's facing up to 50 years in prison for shooting a woman in 2019
Will Atlanta draft a new signal-caller to eventually replace Matt Ryan, or will it add a new offensive toy for Ryan to play with?
The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.
Could the Denver Broncos still draft a quarterback in the top half of the first round? Will the Carolina Panthers pick Trey Lance?
The quarterback-needy Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater, proving the interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson may have dried up.
Riyad Mahrez's free-kick 19 minutes from time took Manchester City within touching distance of a first ever Champions League final as they came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
With Teddy going to Denver, the focus shifts at the top of the draft.
Justin Thomas on playing at Innisbrook: "I love this tournament. I love this golf course. The golf course is right in front of you."
Brad Keselowski, who is coming off his win at Talladega, and William Byron are on the front row.
If the Patriots want a quarterback....
Teddy Bridgewater is on his way to the Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock and the 2021 NFL draft?