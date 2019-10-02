Coach Smith looks at what challenges UCLA presents to the Oregon State Beavers



The Oregon State Beavers (1-3, 0-1) travel to Pascendena, CA to play the UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1) at 6 pm this Saturday.



On the opposite sideline will be a familiar foe for Beaver fans: former Oregon Coach Chip Kelly.

He coached the Ducks to two BCS bowl victories and four appearances before leaving for the NFL.

He also never lost a Civil War. Beaver fans would love a victory over Kelly, but getting one will be difficult.

"They're dangerous offensively," said Smith. "They have the potential to score 60 points."

Smith thinks his defense has shown progress in his second year as head football coach, but they will need to prove it against Kelly and the Bruins.

UCLA's offense has struggled at times (9th in yards per game in the Pac-12), but it also put up 50 in the second half against a ranked Washington State team.

However, Kelly's offense has appeared different than his Oregon days. He has employed much more multiple tight end sets and does not push the pace as frequently. Kelly has stated he is not running his Oregon offense this year because "that was 2012."

When asked about how Kelly's offense has changed from his Oregon days to his current tenure, Smith responded Kelly "knows some offense and has been doing it for a long time".

Smith discussed how he has studied Kelly's offense for a long time and still "steals a scheme or two from them."

But the potency of the Bruins' offense will depend on the health of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson after suffering an ankle injury in a loss at Arizona last Saturday. Smith doesn't believe the Beavers will know if he can play until game time, so they will prepare for both Robinsin and his backup, Austin Burton.

We will need to wait until Saturday for the result, but Oregon State is not taking the Bruins lightly.

