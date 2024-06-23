Coach Schlossnagle reflects after Texas A&M defeats top seed Tennessee to start CWS finals

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks to the mound against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Jim Schlossnagle reached the College World Series five times in 17 years at TCU without winning it all but he's one win away from doing so during his second appearance in three seasons at Texas A&M.

'Left a little sour taste,' Aggies LHP Ryan Prager recalls College World Series memories

The No. 3 Aggies (53-13) will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Sunday at 1 p.m. versus No. 1 Tennessee (58-13) on ABC and ESPN+.

