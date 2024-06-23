Coach Schlossnagle reflects after Texas A&M defeats top seed Tennessee to start CWS finals
Coach Jim Schlossnagle reached the College World Series five times in 17 years at TCU without winning it all but he's one win away from doing so during his second appearance in three seasons at Texas A&M.
The No. 3 Aggies (53-13) will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Sunday at 1 p.m. versus No. 1 Tennessee (58-13) on ABC and ESPN+.
