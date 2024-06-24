Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M baseball team gave up 2-run homers in back-to-back innings during a 4-1 loss vs. top seed Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

After the game, Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle shared his reaction with the media.

"I guess the difference in the game was two, two out homers. They got the big swings at the right time," Schlossnagle recalled. "I thought we battled back. Combs obviously settled down the game really well for them I thought Chris battled. I was proud of Kaiden Wilson, two pitches just got him. Dreiling was on the fastball and he hung a breaking ball to the catcher. "Close ball game, just exactly what you'd expect with these two teams. To think you'd roll right through it in two games, that would've been nice. We get to play the last college baseball game of the season and that's awesome."

No. 3 Texas A&M will attempt to win its first national championship in program history on Monday evening. First pitch of Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Coach Schlossnagle reacts to Texas A&M's loss vs. Tennessee in College World Series finals