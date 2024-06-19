Coach Rose extends Leipzig contract by one year until 2026

Leipzig head coach Marco Rose gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig at Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa

Marco Rose has renewed his contract as RB Leipzig coach by one year until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Leipzig-born Rose arrived at the club in September 2022, winning the a second straight German Cup in his first season and leading them to fourth in the league in the past campaign.

He has the best points average of all Leipzig coaches since they arrived in the top flight in 2016 - 2.01 from 53 wins from 86 matches in all competitions.

"I'm happy that we're continuing together. I'm from here and feel at home in the city and the region," Rose said in a club statement.

"Since arriving at RB Leipzig, we managed to successfully defend our DFB-Pokal title and lifted the Supercup. Behind the scenes, the club is working hard to make sure that we once again have the best-possible squad at our disposal.

"We know that we can achieve more and that we want more. We are ambitious and will remain so, all while keeping our focus on what lies ahead.”

Managing director Johann Plenge said: "We have celebrated many successes together over the last two years. Marco has played a decisive role in this and we would like to continue to tackle our ambitious goals with him in the future!"

Rose, who was briefly linked with AC Milan recently, will now want clarity about next season's squad as he wants to avoid a big shake-up like last year when several key players including Christopher Nkunku left.

Sporting director Rouven Schröder said that "having been able to provide ourselves with clarity with regards to our head coach at this point in time already will also help us with other important personnel-related matters.”