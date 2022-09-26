Coach Robert Saleh and Jets players review their Week 3 loss and what they'll do better

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) While injuries have been a factor, there's more to Tampa Bay's scoring woes than a young offensive line and the absence of Tom Brady's top receivers. ''I'm not going to sit here and blame it on the rookies,'' coach Todd Bowles said Monday, reflecting on the Buccaneers (2-1) being limited to three offensive touchdowns through three games after averaging 29.9 points per game last season. With a second-year pro playing center and a rookie filling in at left guard after two starting linemen went down during training camp, Brady has struggled to get the offense going in victories over Dallas and New Orleans, as well as during a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.