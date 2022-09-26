Coach Robert Saleh and Jets players review their Week 3 loss and what they'll do better
Coach Robert Saleh, C.J. Mosley, and Laken Tomlinson discuss their Week 3 loss to the Bengals and where they can improve.
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Tampa Bay is expected to start seeing hurricane conditions by Wednesday. The current storm surge forecast for the area is up to 10 feet. The NFL is monitoring the hurricane with the Buccaneers scheduled to play the Chiefs [more]
Last week, the winless Cincinnati Bengals talked about how the offense needed to start faster, and the defense wanted to create more turnovers. The Bengals won the coin toss and took the ball first instead of deferring as they usually would. Joe Burrow then directed a drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine, and Cincinnati would score on three of the next four possessions to take a 20-9 lead into halftime.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) While injuries have been a factor, there's more to Tampa Bay's scoring woes than a young offensive line and the absence of Tom Brady's top receivers. ''I'm not going to sit here and blame it on the rookies,'' coach Todd Bowles said Monday, reflecting on the Buccaneers (2-1) being limited to three offensive touchdowns through three games after averaging 29.9 points per game last season. With a second-year pro playing center and a rookie filling in at left guard after two starting linemen went down during training camp, Brady has struggled to get the offense going in victories over Dallas and New Orleans, as well as during a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Jimmy Garoppolo received his lowest career PFF grade in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Broncos.
"If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified.' Even by thinking about it," Trump said.
After mulling over a 2012 presidential bid, Christie eventually declined to challenge then-President Obama and instead opted to run for reelection.
The Bengals got right with their first win against the Jets on Sunday, defeating New York 27-12. But the team doesn’t have much time to review that win with a matchup against the Dolphins on tap for Thursday night. On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor had a few injury updates from Sunday’s result. Taylor told [more]
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Monday staying injury free will be his priority as he prepares for a 20th season in the NBA which could see him break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo has been gloriously imperfect during his time with the 49ers, and Sunday night things were more imperfect than usual.