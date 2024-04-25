Coach Rangnick has Bayern Munich offer, Austrian official says

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick gives instructions during the International soccer match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa

Ralf Rangnick has an offer from Bayern Munich to become their new coach, Austrian federation ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel has said.

Rangnick, who is Austrian national team coach on a contract until 2026, has confirmed that Bayern had contacted him.

Schöttel went one step further by telling public broadcasters ORF that Rangnick informed him and OFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer of an offer on Wednesday.

"If a club like Bayern Munich makes an approach it is understandable that the think about the interest of this club," Schöttel said.

Rangnick, 65, has emerged as favourite for the Bayern job in succession of Thomas Tuchel after Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann said they were staying in their current positions.

Former Schalke and RB Leipzig coach Rangnick, who also had an interim spell at Manchester United, has led Austria to this summer's Euros in Germany where they face France, the Netherlands and Poland in a difficult group stage.

Schöttel said the ÖFB expects Rangnick to be their coach at the Euros and at the same time called for a timely decision on his future within "one or two weeks.

"We are close to the European Championship where we have big goals. Of course there will also be a deadline from Bayern Munich because they also want to be informed," Schöttel said.

"We have maintained a very trusting relationship over the past two years. We will continue to do so. Depending on the direction his decision takes, we will discuss together how to proceed."

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl has said the club wants a coach for the longer term and that the new man was to be presented as soon as possible.