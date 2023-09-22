It's been Coach Prime's time all season? Does that change this weekend?

It was another week of Coach Prime in the limelight, appearing on "60 minutes," national shows on every media outlet and yes, what seems like every other commercial on television. Many of our readers see me as a doubter, a person who predicted Sanders' failure. So let's clear the air right now. Coach Prime is the biggest individual contributor to college football and college sports in general, perhaps in history.

The exposure and money he has brought to the University of Colorado cannot be measured by his contract or even his 3-0 start. Every player and coach is taking a back seat to Coach Deion Sanders right now. This writer has always seen him as a diamond in the rough, even back in his Jackson State days — a coach who literally commands attention just by his presence alone. Now nobody could have predicted it would be this dramatic and special so quickly. He revolutionized the game by purging the roster he inherited and bringing in 80-plus new players. No matter what happens on the field, Sanders will continue to attract attention. The fact that he is a Black man coaching a team made up of a majority of black athletes at the highest level and succeeding in one year needs to be recognized and mentioned more. It's not just about his persona, commitment and brand but also his ability to coach and recruit. He's so glorified at the moment that last week's game was the fifth highest game watched on ESPN — ever! Think about that — Colorado State?

More: Deion Sanders is the most famous college football coach ever

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a play during last weekend's against Colorado State at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

And speaking about the game, the Buffaloes remained undefeated by escaping in double overtime at home against Colorado State, 43-35, last weekend. It says here the Rams lost the game when coach Jay Norvell did not to go for a first down on fourth-and-two from the Buffalo 45-yard line, up 28-20 with about 2:10 left. A first down ends the game. The punt went out of bounds at the 2-yard yard line. It took Colorado 1:36 to drive 98 yards, make the two-point conversation to tie the game at 28. and, for all intents and purposes, the game was over.

Make no mistake about it: nobody is rooting for Sanders to succeed more than me because his success resonates with millions of casual fans, who have become instant followers of college football. To me, he has already established himself as a game changer on and off the field with his approach. I see him as the Renaissance Man! Having said that, it says here Colorado gets blown out at Oregon this week.

No portal = big problems at Clemson

How far has Clemson dropped? Coach Dabo Swinney has been the lone holdout in utilizing the transfer portal, taking none and the program has suffered for his failure to adapt. Florida State, on the other hand, has 12 transfers as starters alone and they are ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Tigers host the Seminoles this week with a chance at redemption. At the top of the list — that guy in Colorado who has over 48 transfers on his roster. My message to Swinney— adapt or die.

Tucker is out at Michigan State

As predicted here, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker would never coach at the school again based on pending sexual allegations against him. The hammer came down this week when he was fired for cause. He's owed north of $70 million but if he had received some sound legal advice, he would be in a better position to negotiate a settlement. Instead, a lawsuit is imminent, Tucker may lose everything and have a difficult time being hired elsewhere based on his admissions. Tucker couldn't contain himself, calling the firing a "miscarriage of justice."

Quarterback shuffle at Alabama

Last week, you read only here that Alabama's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe either develops quickly or needs to be demoted to the bench. Coach Nick Saban obviously read this column and took our advice by benching Monroe the entire game against South Florida (Bama prevailed 17-3). But backups Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson were unimpressive as well. So who starts this week against Ole Miss? Their streak of being ranked in the Top 10 came to an end after 128 straight weeks. In the game of musical chairs, it's back to Monroe at QB. Alabama is offensively unrecognizable at this point and their defense will need to carry them. Still, do not count the Tide out as a playoff contender if they can develop a quarterback.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and coach Nick Saban take on 3-0 Ole Miss this weekend.

Who wins this week?

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0)-2 at Notre Dame (3-0): A huge buzz for this game. A bigger game for the Irish because they are home and they are an independent. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is beginning to develop but hasn't faced a defense like Notre Dame. They have the best receiver in the country in Marvin Harrison, Jr. as well as speedster Emeka Egbuka. Running back TreVeyon Henderson averages over six yards per carry. The Irish counter with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, who is third in the country in passing efficiency and can light up the scoreboard with his arm. So what, or better yet, who is the key to the game? It's Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, whose No. 3 ranked defense will pressure Hartman with its physicality and speed. If McCord can play turnover-free football, the Buckeyes roll. If not look out. OSU covers.

No. 15 Ole Miss (4-0) at Alabama (3-0) -6: A chance to make a statement win for the Rebels. Their coach Lane Kiffin, a Saban disciple, will try some unconventional things with his quarterback Jaxon Dart. But the Tide will control the line of scrimmage offensively and in spite of their passing shortcomings, they win this one going away. Historically, the Tide hold an overwhelming advantage over the Rebels (54-10-2). The last time the Rebels defeated the Tide was 2015. I know because I was there and the fans rushed the field. But that game was in Oxford and this one is in Tuscaloosa. Fuhgeddaboudit! Roll Tide!

No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 13 Oregon (3-0) -21: The Buffs get exposed by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. All everything two-way player Travis Hunter is injured and out for Colorado. A win here by Coach Prime and I'm on the Colorado bandwagon. Ducks in a rout!

No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0) -15: Why is Iowa ranked? As usual, their three wins were unimpressive. New Michigan transfer Cade McNamara is the Hawkeyes starter. The disparity in talent is too great here, with the Nittany Lions defense allowing only 11.5 point per game. Their new quarterback Drew Allar has thrown for 737 yards without an interception. Iowa isn't in my top 50 and will get run over here. Penn State rolls!

No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at Washington State (3-0) +3: Yes, the only two teams officially in the Pac 12 for 2024 are both ranked. The Beavers start Clemson castoff DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback and he has been solid. They have the No. 1 Pac 12 defense. But this game is in Pullman and the Cougars are led by a guy you've never heard of, QB Cameron Ward. Almost 100 yards passing and nine TDs. He's special. Cougars roll!

No. 22 UCLA (3-0) at No. 11 Utah (3-0): Will Utah quarterback Cam Rising return from his injury? The Bruins average 270 yards per game rushing which is almost laughable since their coach Chip Kelly loves to throw the pigskin. Their quarterback Dante Moore has been very good against inferior competition. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is among the best coaches in the country. The game is in Salt Lake City, an environment which intimidates an opponent. Ask Florida. Whether Rising plays or not, the Utes force turnovers and win this against an overrated Bruins team.

So which game will I attend? Well, after deliberating for days, I've decided it's in my best interests to attend my daughter's wedding on Saturday. Sometimes you've just got to yield to a higher authority. Just kidding, of course. It was never even close. Enjoy the games!

followtheschreib61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Coach Prime Deion Sanders will take on ranked Oregon team this week