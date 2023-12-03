'Coach Prime's' 1-year Colorado anniversary is a reminder of how much has changed

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has had a busy week.

The trailer for the second season of "Coach Prime," a six-episode docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of the Buffaloes' 2023 season, was released Wednesday. Then on Thursday, Sanders was named Sports Illustrated's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, an award given out since 1954 to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirt and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance.

Recent honorees include Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Tom Brady and LeBron James. Sanders is just the seventh coach to receive the honor, joining Pat Summit and Mike Krzyzewski, among others.

Later Thursday, "Coach Prime" made an appearance on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football and reflected on his even busier first year in Boulder.

"This was a season of hope," Sanders said. "We instilled hope not only in our fanbase, but in college football alike."

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of Sanders' hiring as the Buffaloes' head coach. Here's a look at the "season of hope" and what "Coach Prime" has been able to accomplish over the last 365 days.

'I don't play bad grades'

In Sanders' first semester with the Buffaloes, before a live snap was even taken, the football program made history.

Colorado hired Sanders in December. By spring, the football team posted its highest term GPA in program history with a cumulative 2.932. It was the first time the team posted a GPA better than 2.9 and just the third time over a 2.8.

“We had the highest GPA in the history of Colorado football this spring,” Sanders said during a September interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. “I clapped with my feet. With my feet. That’s how excited I was because I don’t play bad grades of this function in the classroom, because I’m wise enough to know that 85% of these young men ain’t going pro.

"I gotta make sure they get their education and they’re consistent with the values of life.”

That style of coaching doesn't go unnoticed by players, both present and future, and it bodes well for the long-term success of a program. Sanders' authenticity makes him relatable to the young men he's recruiting from all over the country.

Amontrae Bradford, a three-star Colorado commit in the Class of 2024, doesn't have to second guess "Coach Prime's" morals or intentions.

"He's very God fearing and a father figure," Bradford, a skilled pass rusher who racked up 75 tackles and five sacks during his senior season at Statesboro High School (Ga.), said of Sanders. "He cares about his players."

Prime Effect shown in Colorado admissions, engagement

"Coach Prime's" early impact on the University of Colorado might very well be immeasurable. However, there are a handful of statistics that give a glimpse into the change that has occurred in and around Boulder over the last year.

Colorado sold tickets for its spring game this year for the first time since the 1980s. Approximately 1,000 fans came out for the event in 2022 when it was free, but in 2023, the spring game sold out with north of 47,000 fans in attendance.

According to Sports Illustrated, first-year applications at the University of Colorado are up 26.4% year over year. Black or African American applications are up an eye-popping 80.6%. Non-resident applications are up 29.8% and international applications are up 38.4% from 97 different countries, 16 of which didn't have any applicants to CU last year.

Perhaps the biggest sign of Sanders' influence is the fact that September sales at the school's online team store were up 2,544% over the same month in 2022. More importantly, every home game at 50,183-seat Folsom Field this fall was sold out for the first time in program history.

“The exposure has been great,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in an interview with BuffZone. “People are very interested in us. … There’s people all over the country that, it’s about football, but it’s more than football. What he’s creating and the development of young men and all of those kinds of things are really important to people.

"While football is the driver that puts you there, it’s all the other things that have been very beneficial. People see that and recognize that and I think it’s gonna allow us to have great success in the future.”

The context to Colorado's 4-8 season

Some people might point to the Buffaloes' 4-8 record and last-place finish in the Pac-12 as reasons why Colorado football hasn't changed all that much under Sanders' direction.

Those people are probably fun at parties. In all seriousness, let's put the 2023 season in perspective.

Colorado was one of 25 FBS teams with a first-year head coach this year. The Buffaloes were also one of just six programs from that group to win at least three more games than the previous season. The other teams to do it — Northwestern, South Florida, Liberty, UNLV and Texas State — combined to play four top-25 opponents (they went 0-4).

Colorado played six top-25 teams — exactly half of their 2023 opponents — going 1-5 with three one-score losses. Despite a brutally tough schedule, the Buffaloes were competitive just a year after finishing 1-11.

Their points per game jumped from 15.4 in 2022 to 28 in 2023. They scored nearly twice as many total touchdowns as the year before (22 to 42). Quarterback Shedeur Sanders set Colorado's single-season passing yards record (3,230) and it was the first time in program history where three Buffaloes receivers caught at least 50 passes: Xavier Weaver (68), Jimmy Horn Jr. (58) and Travis Hunter (57).

With a core of Shedeur, Horn Jr. and Hunter slated to return to Boulder next year, 2024 should really be the "season of expectations."

'Season of expectations' on Colorado's horizon

NCAA football players can officially enter the transfer portal at midnight on Monday, Dec. 4 — exactly one day after the one-year anniversary of Sanders' arrival in Boulder — and it's no secret that "Coach Prime" will be active in the recruitment of difference makers.

"Next year is a season of expectations so right now, we are recruiting our butts off," Sanders said before Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football game. "I'm recruiting as I speak."

"Coach Prime" completely overhauled the Buffaloes' roster through the portal in 2023 to the tune of 53 transfers, including two-way star Hunter and his son, Shedeur. Talent will also come from the high school ranks as Colorado has the highest average recruit rating (89.94) for the Class of 2024 in the new, 16-team Big 12.

Four-star athlete Kamron Mikell committed to Colorado on Thanksgiving Day and is the Buffaloes' highest-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024. The Statesboro High School (Ga.) senior was offered by reigning back-to-back national champion Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan and others, but knows playing for "Coach Prime" is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"You can't pass up the chance for Deion Sanders to be your head coach," Mikell said. "He has done it on every level.

"He is a cool, laid-back guy. It's so chill. It caught me by surprise the way he was."

Year one of the "Coach Prime" era in Boulder was momentous. Year two could be even more historic.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Coach Prime's 1-year Colorado anniversary is evidence of change