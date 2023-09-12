Coach Prime, Xavier Weaver discuss Colorado’s Week 3 matchup with CSU

The third and final game of Colorado’s nonconference slate is another fun one with Colorado State coming to Boulder for the first time in 14 years. Folsom Field is already sold out and both ESPN’s “College GameDay” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” are set to cover the Week 3 matchup

Following their win over Nebraska, the Buffs are ranked No. 21 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and are the biggest story in college football. Colorado State, meanwhile, is coming off a bye week after falling to Washington State in its season opener.

Ahead of Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown, CU head coach Deion Sanders and wide receiver Xavier Weaver shared their thoughts with the media on Tuesday. Below are their best quotes:

Sanders on potential message to players

“God hasn’t given me the message yet. When he gives it, I promise you guys will be the first to know.”

Sanders on CSU head coach Jay Norvell

“I haven’t met this gentleman, but I hear he’s a good man. I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard.”

Sanders on coaching against a fellow Black head coach

“One of the brothers got to lose when you face another Black head coach, unfortunately, and you want to see us win. That’s the thing. But besides that, it’s tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a suffice and sufficient and a great job.”

Sanders on health status of Brendan Gant and Travis Jay

“I don’t think they are close. I gotta see how they work and how they fit in, and do they know the scheme? But they have tremendous attitudes, tremendous work ethic. So I like what I see, but I need to see them on the field.”

Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders getting hit frequently

“It has a lot to do with a multitude of things. It’s not just the line, it could be what we call on that particular play; it could be if a receiver ran the right route, it could be check-offs; it could be a multitude of things. You never really know what’s going on throughout the play because we had several busts in the game. We had several things that didn’t go as it should have even before the snap of the ball.”

Sanders on if he's soaking in Colorado's success

“I don’t have time to enjoy the moment. Santa don’t have time, you gotta deliver gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies. That’s all he gets. I gotta keep this machine going.”

Sanders on fourth-down aggressiveness

“That’s just believing in a team, believing in the staff. It’s believing and understanding the flow of the game and the different possibilities of the game. A lot of things that you see that we may go for, we’ve already rehearsed that in practice.”

Sanders on Colorado's rivalry with Colorado State

“Trust me, this isn’t my first rodeo when it comes to that. I think the Falcons and the Saints were quite a showdown… It’s always some type of adversity that you have against someone in close proximity of you.”

Sanders on being dominant in all three phases

“We wanted to get out to a great start at practice today. We cut practice down a little bit, but we wanted the full speed and the tremendous tempo, which we got out of the guys. We got to get started. Oftentimes, coaches, teams, they wait till Saturday to get started. You get started today. You get started on a scouting report this morning. You get started when you touch that field, when you snap on that chin strap.”

Weaver on CSU's defense

“We just got to keep on stacking days and getting better in practice so that we come out with a fast start — now like how we came out last week vs. Nebraska. We want to come out fast, scoring first drive.”

Weaver on where CU's offense needs to improve

“We practicing the run a lot. We’ve got to establish that run, establish the line of scrimmage. Our O-line is doing a really good job at that. We also got to practice more deep balls. We got to practice a lot of things. We’re nowhere near our potential and our standards.”

Weaver on ESPN's "College GameDay" and Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" coming to Boulder

“It’s a blessing in disguise. I’ve been training in practice for moments like this pretty much my whole life. Now that we on the stage that I want to be on, it’s starting to come to life.”

Weaver on how CU is handling the spotlight

“We know what we got in the room. We know what we got on the team. Maybe people on the outside looking in only see YouTube videos and stuff like that, they don’t know what we got.”

Weaver on Colorado being a heavy favorite vs. CSU

“We still got to come out strong, come out fast. We can’t come out flat. We can’t take no team for granted. Every game, we’re going to have a big target on our back no matter who we play.”

Weaver on CU's rivalry with CSU

“I haven’t really heard too much about it. I just know it’s the in-state rivalry and they just the next opponent.”

