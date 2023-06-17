Coach Prime talks changing culture of CU Buffs

As longtime commentator Jim “JR” Ross is fond of saying, business has picked up since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders recently joined former CU football quarterback Joel Klatt on The Joel Klatt Show and the two discussed a wide range of topics, including Coach Prime’s infamous first meeting in December with his new Buffs players. Sanders didn’t hold back on the “foolishness” that was going on in Boulder before he signed on to lead the program.

On that day he first met the players, Coach Prime went almost full Billy Beane when he discovered loud music playing in a position meeting room that he entered.

So essentially Coach Prime hit em with the Moneyball scene pic.twitter.com/c7F09hkZxk — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) June 12, 2023

Sanders went on to explain that some players were on their cell phones in meeting rooms, which Coach Prime, of course, was not a fan of.

“I only know how to do things one way, and that’s with every darn thing I’ve got.”@DeionSanders tells @JoelKlatt what the @CUBuffsFootball culture will be under his leadership ✨🦬 pic.twitter.com/7aQTomOP3n — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 16, 2023

