Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders aren’t taking Nebraska rivalry lightly

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is set to be renewed this weekend with former Big 12 foes Nebraska and Colorado meeting for the first time in four years.

Although the Buffaloes don’t have a single player remaining from their 2019 team that beat Nebraska in overtime, first-year head coach Deion Sanders is embracing Colorado’s disdain for the color red.

While meeting with the media on Tuesday, Coach Prime and quarterback Shedeur Sanders said all the right things when asked about CU’s longtime rival. Below are a few of their best quotes on what the Cornhuskers’ looming trip to Folsom Field means:

Deion Sanders on the "severity" of the rivalry

“I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100%. This is personal. That’s the message of the week.”

Shedeur Sanders ready for his introduction to the rivalry

“At Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska. Simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/F0Es0A4Of9 — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 5, 2023

Shedeur Sanders says Colorado has banned the color red from its facilities

Shedeur Sanders said Coach Prime has banned the color red from the #CUBuffs facilities this week. "I gotta take the red shirt off my website this week." — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 5, 2023

Shedeur Sanders talks about his approach to Nebraska

"We're gonna dictate what they're going to do," Shedeur on playing against Nebraska. "No red in the facility. Colorado, we don't like Nebraska." — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 5, 2023

Deion Sanders' impressions of Nebraska

“They’re well-coached. I do admire their coach tremendously — what he did in Baylor. I know things didn’t go the way they desired to go at Carolina, but just that opportunity and doing what he did is something that some aspire — I don’t aspire — to go to, but I like him. He’s done a phenomenal job with that team and trying to get them in the right direction. They play hard, they play tough, they’re physical. They dot I’s and cross T’s, and trust me, they’re not going to lay down in any means. They going to come in here and be prepared for a dogfight.”

The rivarly extends beyond football

MORE

READ: Five storylines to watch ahead of Colorado’s Week 2 showdown vs. Nebraska

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire