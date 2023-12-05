Coach Prime on Sean Lewis leaving Colorado after one year: ‘I want them to elevate’

Colorado’s coaching staff is changing quickly. Tight ends coach Tim Brewster resigned and took a job with Charlotte. Then, defensive ends coach Nick Williams left for a role at Syracuse.

And, offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become San Diego State’s new head football coach. In an interview with Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports, CU head coach Deion Sanders spoke on Lewis leaving Boulder for the Aztecs:

“I get my wisdom from (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban,” Sanders said. “Man, there’s not a year goes by that coach Saban don’t lose how many coaches? Because they elevate. That’s part of the game, and I want them to elevate… Coach Lewis came with the intention of having a great year and leaving. That’s what it was… (That’s) what the plan was, and the plan was executed. Nothing has transpired that has caught us off guard. Not one thing.”

The expectation all along was that Lewis, who was previously the head coach at Kent State, would get another head job, so this isn’t a surprise at all.

