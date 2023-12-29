Coach Prime receives praise for his quick rebuild of Colorado’s O-line

The college football transfer portal has been buzzing with big-name players entering, and we aren’t even in January yet.

And, head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes program has once again become a popular destination for transfer players.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the biggest transfer portal winners so far and the Buffs were No. 2 on the list behind Lane Kiffin’s defensive rebuild at Ole Miss.

Here’s what Crawford wrote on Colorado:

With five offensive line additions over a 72-hour stretch after the portal opened, Deion Sanders quickly made good on his promise to revamp Colorado’s offensive line next season. No Power Five program gave up more sacks and negative plays than the Buffaloes this fall, prompting Sanders to make wholesale changes up front. As of Dec. 28, Colorado has signed five offensive line transfers and five-star 2024 recruit Jordan Seaton, the top-ranked offensive tackle this cycle. This comes after an anonymous coach told The Athletic this month there was “no way in hell” Colorado would shake up its offensive front with an entirely new group of starters for Shedeur Sanders ahead of next season.

Coach Prime likely isn’t done yet, either.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire