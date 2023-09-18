Advertisement

Coach Prime’s receipts list: Examining Colorado’s crowded bulletin board

Jack Carlough
Like most people, Deion Sanders takes great joy in proving his doubters wrong. The first-year head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes received plenty of criticism heading into this season but through three games, Coach Prime has exceeded nearly all outside expectations.

The Buffs and their “It’s personal” mantra went undefeated in nonconference play and are now looking to slay Oregon on Saturday. After two consecutive weeks as the favorite, Colorado is once again seen as the underdog in its first Pac-12 game.

Because “It’s personal,” below are some of the more notable “receipts” that could very well be pinned to a bulletin board somewhere in Boulder:

ESPN's Tom Luginbill says Colorado may have the worst FBS roster

Luginbill’s take was met with backlash from just about everyone, including Coach Prime.

Scott Salomon predicts the "Coach Prime experiment will fail miserably"

Numerous college football analysts have shared their skepticism of Deion Sanders’ methods, but few have been as bold as Scott Salomon of Mike Farrell Sports.

Patt Narduzzi criticizes Coach Prime's roster rebuild

Longtime Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was vocal regarding his thoughts on Coach Prime’s use of the transfer portal.

Matt Rhule also isn't a fan of Deion Sanders' transfer portal use

Deion Sanders got the last laugh here after Colorado beat Rhule’s Cornhuskers in Week 2.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning: "I'm trying to remember what they (Colorado) won to affect this conference?"

This wasn’t technically a shot on Deion Sanders, but there’s sure to be fireworks when Colorado and Oregon meet this weekend for the final time as Pac-12 foes.

Jay Norvell pokes the bear

Jay Norvell also received his fair share of backlash for poking the Coach Prime bear. Deion Sanders had some fun running with this comment, too.

