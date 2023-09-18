Coach Prime’s receipts list: Examining Colorado’s crowded bulletin board

Like most people, Deion Sanders takes great joy in proving his doubters wrong. The first-year head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes received plenty of criticism heading into this season but through three games, Coach Prime has exceeded nearly all outside expectations.

The Buffs and their “It’s personal” mantra went undefeated in nonconference play and are now looking to slay Oregon on Saturday. After two consecutive weeks as the favorite, Colorado is once again seen as the underdog in its first Pac-12 game.

Because “It’s personal,” below are some of the more notable “receipts” that could very well be pinned to a bulletin board somewhere in Boulder:

ESPN's Tom Luginbill says Colorado may have the worst FBS roster

Coach Prime responds to Tom Luginbill's comment on Colorado's roster 👀 (via @NextRoundLive) pic.twitter.com/vgoJpHRSW7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2023

Luginbill’s take was met with backlash from just about everyone, including Coach Prime.

Scott Salomon predicts the "Coach Prime experiment will fail miserably"

The Coach Prime Experiment Will Fail Miserably in Boulder https://t.co/xzyPElK4ND — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) August 14, 2023

Numerous college football analysts have shared their skepticism of Deion Sanders’ methods, but few have been as bold as Scott Salomon of Mike Farrell Sports.

Patt Narduzzi criticizes Coach Prime's roster rebuild

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi sounded off when asked about Deion Sanders and the roster overhaul at Colorado 🏈 Do you agree or disagree with Narduzzi's stance? FULL STORY: https://t.co/gs5JXCKXyi pic.twitter.com/336BSin0Al — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 23, 2023

Longtime Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was vocal regarding his thoughts on Coach Prime’s use of the transfer portal.

Matt Rhule also isn't a fan of Deion Sanders' transfer portal use

May have gone unnoticed over the weekend but Matt Rhule fired a shot at Deion Sanders and Colorado pic.twitter.com/jYgrfqQNn9 — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) April 17, 2023

Deion Sanders got the last laugh here after Colorado beat Rhule’s Cornhuskers in Week 2.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning: "I'm trying to remember what they (Colorado) won to affect this conference?"

"Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. Do you remember anything?" -Dan Lanning on his reaction to Colorado leaving the conference. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 31, 2023

This wasn’t technically a shot on Deion Sanders, but there’s sure to be fireworks when Colorado and Oregon meet this weekend for the final time as Pac-12 foes.

Jay Norvell pokes the bear

Colorado is about to win by 30.. Colorado State coach Jay Norvell on Deion Sanders' attire during interviews: "When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother thought me. (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/JrepzcKV1Xhttps://t.co/p8y2Coi9Dq pic.twitter.com/Di8jXh2JvS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2023

Jay Norvell also received his fair share of backlash for poking the Coach Prime bear. Deion Sanders had some fun running with this comment, too.

