Coach Prime ‘really proud’ of Shilo Sanders’ first season at Colorado

Colorado’s season ended on Saturday with another loss, giving the Buffs a 4-8 final record after starting the year 3-0.

It could be viewed as a disappointment, but the Buffs went 1-11 a season ago and have since worked their way into the center of college football.

A lot has been discussed about quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, and whether or not he will head for the 2024 NFL draft in 2024. But, Coach Prime also made sure to praise Shilo Sanders, a veteran safety who also transferred from Jackson State to play for his father (h/t DNVR Buffs).

“Shilo played his butt off this year,” Coach Prime said following Colorado’s loss to Utah on Saturday. “He’s not the other brother, he’s Shilo. He’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s dominant at what he does. He comes to play hard and he brings his lunch pail. I’m really proud of him.”

Shilo finished the season with 67 total tackles and an interception — a pick-six against Colorado State during what was arguably the most epic game of the season.

Shilo still has another year of college eligibility but after that, he could be headed to the NFL along with his younger brother.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire