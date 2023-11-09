Coach Prime not concerned about which conference Colorado resides in

The Colorado Buffaloes are moving to the Big 12 in 2024, meaning they have only three more regular season football games in the Pac-12.

The 4-5 Buffs finish things off with games against Arizona, Washington State and Utah. Saturday’s clash with the Wildcats also marks the final Pac-12 Conference game at Folsom Field.

However, head coach Deion Sanders isn’t the least bit concerned about which conference Colorado resides in.

“We don’t think about that. We could care less. Whoever is on the schedule, we’re going to play our hardest and we’re going to play to win,” Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We don’t care what you call it, what conference you call it. I’m serious, I’m speaking for my staff as well as the young men that I coach: they don’t care of the conferences. They just want to win and play their butts off and prayerfully go to the NFL or be a professional in some form or fashion. They don’t care what package you wrap us up in.”

It’s quite the comment from Coach Prime, although it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He also went on to elaborate more about how recruits feel about the conference aspect of college football.

“I have not met a kid yet that’s said, ‘Man, you know, that Pac-12, or that SWAC,’” Sanders said. “Not yet. They’re concerned with how much they’re going to play, not the schedule. They want to go to the next level. They’re not thinking about who they’re playing against and what they’re playing against and what you call it.”

Playing time is a major focus for recruits, and now NIL money is another big piece of the puzzle, so Coach Prime has a point.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire