Coach Prime: ‘We haven’t even gotten started in the portal yet’

Long gone were the glory days of Colorado football. That period of being national contenders with Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam racing down the field in the 1990s? Those days are in the long-distant past, replaced with play ranging from mediocrity at best to absolute futility at worst.

The once-great program needed a shot in the arm, and Deion Sanders was given the keys to the car in an attempt to restore Colorado football to its once-great past.

So far, the early returns on the Coach Prime era in Boulder look great, as a program coming off a 1-11 season holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2023, and the top transfer class in the country heading into Sanders’ first season on the Colorado sidelines.

And according to Sanders, the Buffaloes might not be done adding to their transfer haul with under a month left until the spring game in April.

“We haven’t got started in the portal yet.” Coach Prime tells @theepregameshow that Colorado, who already has the best transfer class in the country, is “about to really get started in the portal.” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bc3xjbTM13 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 27, 2023

Time will tell how much Colorado adds to its No. 1 transfer class, but Sanders and Co. have excelled at hitting the portal, so the track record is definitely there — and the Buffs could continue rounding out their roster through that portal with another open window coming in early May.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire