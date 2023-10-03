Coach Prime gives updated timeline on Travis Hunter’s return from injury

As he should, head coach Deion Sanders is playing it safe with two-way star Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver during Colorado’s Week 3 game against Colorado State on Sept. 16.

The injury was initially expected to keep him sidelined for three weeks but on Tuesday, Coach Prime said that he’d like Hunter to sit through the bye week, setting up a return for Oct. 28 at UCLA.

Despite his pleas to play on Saturday against USC, Hunter was on the sideline coaching up standout freshmen Cormani McClain and Omarion Miller.

In other injury news, Coach Prime confirmed that defensive backs Shilo Sanders and Myles Slusher are back practicing and right tackle Savion Washington will return at some point this season after suffering an ankle injury vs. USC.

Fortunately for the Buffs, second and third-string players safety Rodrick Ward, right tackle Reggie Young, Miller and McClain have all stepped up.

